GST rate cut on cars: Tata Nexon to get cheaper by ₹80,000, see price drop on other cars

GST Rate on Car: Changes in the GST slab are set to reduce the prices of several popular cars. If you're planning to buy a car now, hold off. From 22 September, when the new GST rates come into effect, car prices will decrease significantly. The GST Council has reduced the GST rate on most small and medium-sized cars from 28% to 18%. This represents a direct 10% reduction in the GST rate. However, luxury cars will attract a 40% tax. Even with this increase, the total tax on luxury cars will be lower than under the existing system.