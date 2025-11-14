India-Saudi Arabia Poised for New Textile Deal: Impact of Quality and Investment on Both Nations

India Saudi Textile Deal: India and Saudi Arabia may soon sign a deal to double textile trade (India Saudi Textile). Officials from both countries are working to finalise this deal. Saudi Arabia wants to import more high-quality fabrics and garments from India. Sources from the Ministry of Textiles have indicated that this MoU is in its final stages. It discusses reducing tariffs, partnerships on special products, and various forms of cooperation. India is currently Saudi Arabia's second-largest textile supplier. In 2024, India exported $517.5 million worth of fabrics to Saudi Arabia, accounting for 11.2% of Saudi's total imports. Last year, Saudi Arabia purchased $6.27 billion worth of fabrics and garments from around the world, including 65% garments, 15% fabric, 8% carpets, and 6% finished goods. China holds the top position with a 46% share, but Saudi Arabia aims to increase India's share.