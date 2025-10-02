Indian Oil Market Divided Over Russian Crude Oil Purchases: Some Cut Back, Others Increase

The Indian oil market is divided when it comes to purchasing Russian oil. On one hand, state-owned refineries are distancing themselves from Russian crude oil due to American pressure and declining discounts. On the other hand, private refineries are increasing their purchases. In September, state-owned refineries reduced their procurement of Russian crude oil, signalling caution. Their imports averaged 6.05 lakh barrels per day, which is 32% less than the April-August average, 22% less than in August, and 45% less than in June. These figures were released by Kpler, a global real-time data and analytics provider.