July Bank Holidays: 13 Bank Holidays Next Month, Including One Long Weekend

Bank Holidays in July 2025 3 July 2025: Banks in the Agartala zone will be closed due to Kharchi Puja. 5 July 2025: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed in observance of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday.
6 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday. 12 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the second Saturday of the month. 13 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.
14 July 2025: Banks in the Shillong zone will be closed due to Behdienkhlam. 16 July 2025: Banks in the Dehradun zone will be closed in observance of Harela festival. 17 July 2025: Banks in Shillong will be closed to commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.
19 July 2025: Banks in the Agartala zone will be closed due to Ker Puja. 20 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday. 26 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the fourth Saturday of the month.
27 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday. 28 July 2025: Banks in the Gangtok zone will be closed in observance of Drukpa Tshe-zhi.
Holidays in the Last Week of June 27 June 2025: Banks in Bhubaneswar and Imphal zones will be closed due to Rath Yatra.
28 June 2025: Banks will be closed for the fourth Saturday of the month.
29 June 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.
30 June 2025: Banks in the Aizawl zone will be closed due to Remna Ni.