July Bank Holidays: 13 Bank Holidays Next Month, Including One Long Weekend

Bank Holidays in July 2025 3 July 2025: Banks in the Agartala zone will be closed due to Kharchi Puja. 5 July 2025: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed in observance of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday.

6 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday. 12 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the second Saturday of the month. 13 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.

14 July 2025: Banks in the Shillong zone will be closed due to Behdienkhlam. 16 July 2025: Banks in the Dehradun zone will be closed in observance of Harela festival. 17 July 2025: Banks in Shillong will be closed to commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

19 July 2025: Banks in the Agartala zone will be closed due to Ker Puja. 20 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday. 26 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the fourth Saturday of the month.