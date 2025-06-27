scriptJuly Bank Holidays: 13 Bank Holidays Next Month, Including One Long Weekend | Latest News | Patrika News
July Bank Holidays: 13 Bank Holidays Next Month, Including One Long Weekend

Bank Holiday in July 2025: A total of 13 days will be bank holidays in July next month. This includes Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

BharatJun 27, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Bank Holidays in July 2025: Most banking transactions are now conducted online. However, some tasks still require a visit to a bank branch, including loan-related work, depositing large sums of cash, and obtaining new cheque books. Checking the bank holiday list beforehand will help you avoid inconvenience. In July, banks will be closed for a total of 13 days across different zones, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Bank Holidays in July 2025

3 July 2025: Banks in the Agartala zone will be closed due to Kharchi Puja.

5 July 2025: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed in observance of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday.
6 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.

12 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the second Saturday of the month.

13 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.
14 July 2025: Banks in the Shillong zone will be closed due to Behdienkhlam.

16 July 2025: Banks in the Dehradun zone will be closed in observance of Harela festival.

17 July 2025: Banks in Shillong will be closed to commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.
19 July 2025: Banks in the Agartala zone will be closed due to Ker Puja.

20 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.

26 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the fourth Saturday of the month.
27 July 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.

28 July 2025: Banks in the Gangtok zone will be closed in observance of Drukpa Tshe-zhi.

Holidays in the Last Week of June

27 June 2025: Banks in Bhubaneswar and Imphal zones will be closed due to Rath Yatra.
28 June 2025: Banks will be closed for the fourth Saturday of the month.
29 June 2025: Banks will be closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.
30 June 2025: Banks in the Aizawl zone will be closed due to Remna Ni.

