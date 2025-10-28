Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Business

Lenskart Solutions IPO: Grey Market Premium Shows Significant Profit Ahead of Launch, Know Price Band and Other Details

Even before Lenskart's IPO, the company's shares are trading at a significant premium in the grey market. This IPO will be open for subscription from October 31 to November 4.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Lenskart Solutions IPO

Lenskart Solutions IPO (Image: Patrika)

Lenskart Solutions IPO: Another opportunity is coming for those looking to invest in IPOs. Lenskart Solutions is launching its ₹7,278 crore IPO on October 31. The company has set the price band for the IPO at ₹382 to ₹402 per share. This IPO can be subscribed until November 4. Bidding for anchor investors will open on October 30. The shares will be listed on the stock exchanges on November 10.

Good Profit in Grey Market

Lenskart Solutions' shares are trading at a significant premium in the grey market. On Tuesday morning, the share was seen trading at a GMP of ₹98 against the issue price of ₹402. Thus, the company's shares may list on the stock exchanges at a premium of 24.38 percent at ₹500.

Piyush Bansal Will Sell Some of His Shares

Fresh shares worth ₹2,150 crore will be issued in this IPO. Additionally, 12.7 crore shares will be offered through an Offer for Sale (OFS). Several promoters and investors are selling their shares in the Lenskart OFS. In this OFS, promoters Piyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumit Kapahi are selling some of their shares.

Where the IPO Funds Will Be Used

Lenskart Solutions will use the funds raised from the IPO for several purposes. The company will open new CoCo (Company-owned Company-operated) stores in India. It will invest in technology and cloud infrastructure. It will undertake brand marketing and promotion. It will also make unidentified acquisitions. Furthermore, the funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company's Financials

During FY2025, FY2024, and FY2023, Lenskart's revenue from operations was ₹66,52.51 crore, ₹54,27.70 crore, and ₹37,88.028 crore, respectively. This shows a growth of 22.57 percent between FY2025 and FY2024. Meanwhile, it shows a growth of 43.29 percent between FY2024 and FY2023. According to a Redseer report, Lenskart has been the largest seller of prescription eyeglasses by volume in India in FY2025. The company is also expanding into select international markets, including Japan, South Asia, and the Middle East.

Published on:

28 Oct 2025 04:11 pm

