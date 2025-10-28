Lenskart Solutions IPO: Grey Market Premium Shows Significant Profit Ahead of Launch, Know Price Band and Other Details

Lenskart Solutions IPO: Another opportunity is coming for those looking to invest in IPOs. Lenskart Solutions is launching its ₹7,278 crore IPO on October 31. The company has set the price band for the IPO at ₹382 to ₹402 per share. This IPO can be subscribed until November 4. Bidding for anchor investors will open on October 30. The shares will be listed on the stock exchanges on November 10.