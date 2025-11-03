Merger of these Two public sector banks likely soon, what’s the opportunity for stock market investors? Experts explain

According to reports, the central government is preparing to initiate Merger-2. The first round saw the merger of several banks, during which Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank were merged into Union Bank of India. Now, if Bank of India also becomes part of Union Bank, the bank will be in a very strong position. This is why the shares of both banks are advancing rapidly. In the last 5 trading sessions, the share of Union Bank of India has gained over three and a half percent, while Bank of India has seen a rise of over 1 percent.