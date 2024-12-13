Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Changes in Fuel Rates – Check Latest Prices for Your City

Petrol-Diesel Prices in Major Cities (Petrol Diesel Price Today) In different parts of the country, the prices of petrol and diesel vary due to VAT and other local taxes imposed by state governments. Delhi (Petrol Diesel Price in Delhi)

Petrol: ₹94.77 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre Mumbai (Petrol Diesel Price in Mumbai) Petrol: ₹103.50 per litre

Diesel: ₹90.03 per litre Jaipur (Petrol Diesel Price in Jaipur) Petrol: ₹104.41 per litre

Diesel: ₹89.93 per litre

Kolkata (Petrol Diesel Price in Kolkata) Petrol: ₹105.01 per litre

Diesel: ₹91.82 per litre Gurgaon (Petrol Diesel Price in Gurgaon) Petrol: ₹95.25 per litre

Diesel: ₹88.10 per litre Chennai (Petrol Diesel Price in Chennai)

Petrol: ₹100.80 per litre

Diesel: ₹92.39 per litre Bangalore (Petrol Diesel Price in Bangalore) Petrol: ₹102.92 per litre

Diesel: ₹88.99 per litre Patna (Petrol Diesel Price in Patna) Petrol: ₹105.73 per litre

Diesel: ₹92.56 per litre

Lucknow (Petrol Diesel Price in Lucknow) Petrol: ₹94.57 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre Impact of Tax on Petrol-Diesel Prices The biggest contributor to the prices of petrol and diesel is the VAT and excise duty imposed by state governments. This is why fuel prices are higher in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh compared to other parts of the country. On the other hand, states like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have lower tax rates, making petrol and diesel relatively cheaper.