Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Changes in Fuel Rates – Check Latest Prices for Your City

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Friday, December 13, 2024, the latest prices of petrol and diesel have been released in India. If you also need to fill petrol or diesel in your vehicle or bike, then check the prices today.

New DelhiDec 13, 2024 / 10:48 am

Patrika Desk

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Today, Friday, December 13, 2024, oil marketing companies in India have released new prices of petrol and diesel. These rates are updated daily. In India, the prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state due to differences in taxes and transportation costs. As a result, customers can check the latest prices of petrol and diesel in their city.

Petrol-Diesel Prices in Major Cities (Petrol Diesel Price Today)

In different parts of the country, the prices of petrol and diesel vary due to VAT and other local taxes imposed by state governments.

Delhi (Petrol Diesel Price in Delhi)
Petrol: ₹94.77 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre

Mumbai (Petrol Diesel Price in Mumbai)

Petrol: ₹103.50 per litre
Diesel: ₹90.03 per litre

Jaipur (Petrol Diesel Price in Jaipur)

Petrol: ₹104.41 per litre
Diesel: ₹89.93 per litre
Kolkata (Petrol Diesel Price in Kolkata)

Petrol: ₹105.01 per litre
Diesel: ₹91.82 per litre

Gurgaon (Petrol Diesel Price in Gurgaon)

Petrol: ₹95.25 per litre
Diesel: ₹88.10 per litre

Chennai (Petrol Diesel Price in Chennai)
Petrol: ₹100.80 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.39 per litre

Bangalore (Petrol Diesel Price in Bangalore)

Petrol: ₹102.92 per litre
Diesel: ₹88.99 per litre

Patna (Petrol Diesel Price in Patna)

Petrol: ₹105.73 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.56 per litre
Lucknow (Petrol Diesel Price in Lucknow)

Petrol: ₹94.57 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre

Impact of Tax on Petrol-Diesel Prices

The biggest contributor to the prices of petrol and diesel is the VAT and excise duty imposed by state governments. This is why fuel prices are higher in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh compared to other parts of the country. On the other hand, states like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have lower tax rates, making petrol and diesel relatively cheaper.

Check Petrol-Diesel Prices in Your City

Due to different taxes imposed by state governments, the prices of petrol and diesel vary from city to city. If you want to know the latest prices of petrol and diesel in your city, you can take the help of SMS. Indian Oil (IOCL) customers can easily know the prices of petrol and diesel in their city by sending their RSP (Retail Selling Price) code to 9224992249. To know your RSP code, click here

