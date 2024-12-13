Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Changes in Fuel Rates – Check Latest Prices for Your City

Petrol-Diesel Prices in Major Cities (Petrol Diesel Price Today) In different parts of the country, the prices of petrol and diesel vary due to VAT and other local taxes imposed by state governments. Delhi (Petrol Diesel Price in Delhi)
Petrol: ₹94.77 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre Mumbai (Petrol Diesel Price in Mumbai) Petrol: ₹103.50 per litre
Diesel: ₹90.03 per litre Jaipur (Petrol Diesel Price in Jaipur) Petrol: ₹104.41 per litre
Diesel: ₹89.93 per litre
Kolkata (Petrol Diesel Price in Kolkata) Petrol: ₹105.01 per litre
Diesel: ₹91.82 per litre Gurgaon (Petrol Diesel Price in Gurgaon) Petrol: ₹95.25 per litre
Diesel: ₹88.10 per litre Chennai (Petrol Diesel Price in Chennai)
Petrol: ₹100.80 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.39 per litre Bangalore (Petrol Diesel Price in Bangalore) Petrol: ₹102.92 per litre
Diesel: ₹88.99 per litre Patna (Petrol Diesel Price in Patna) Petrol: ₹105.73 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.56 per litre
Lucknow (Petrol Diesel Price in Lucknow) Petrol: ₹94.57 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre
Impact of Tax on Petrol-Diesel Prices The biggest contributor to the prices of petrol and diesel is the VAT and excise duty imposed by state governments. This is why fuel prices are higher in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh compared to other parts of the country. On the other hand, states like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have lower tax rates, making petrol and diesel relatively cheaper.
Check Petrol-Diesel Prices in Your City
Due to different taxes imposed by state governments, the prices of petrol and diesel vary from city to city. If you want to know the latest prices of petrol and diesel in your city, you can take the help of SMS. Indian Oil (IOCL) customers can easily know the prices of petrol and diesel in their city by sending their RSP (Retail Selling Price) code to 9224992249. To know your RSP code, click here