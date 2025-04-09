RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

Second Consecutive Interest Rate Cut The RBI’s MPC has reduced the repo rate by 0.25 percent for the second consecutive time. Following the RBI’s announcement of the repo rate cut, interest rates on home loans, personal loans, deposits, and vehicle loans are expected to decrease. Experts had anticipated this RBI decision. Earlier in February, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced its first rate cut since May 2020 amidst an economic slowdown.

Monetary Policy Statement by Shri Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor- April 09, 2025, 10 am https://t.co/0OCWkvfgc3 — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) April 9, 2025 GDP Growth Rate Expected at 6.5 Percent The RBI Governor stated that the GDP growth rate is expected to be around 6.5 percent this year. He added that this is higher than the 9.2 percent growth rate seen last year. Malhotra also mentioned that the outlook for the agricultural sector remains bright in the current year due to healthy reservoir levels and robust crop production. The RBI Governor stated that the GDP growth rate is expected to be around 6.5 percent this year. He added that this is higher than the 9.2 percent growth rate seen last year. Malhotra also mentioned that the outlook for the agricultural sector remains bright in the current year due to healthy reservoir levels and robust crop production.

According to the RBI, inflation is likely to remain at 4.8 percent in the current fiscal year. However, a 10 basis point increase has been added to the inflation for the fourth quarter, raising it from 4.4 percent to 4.5 percent.