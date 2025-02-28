scriptStock market crash: 28-year record shattered, driven by these 3 major reasons | Latest News | Patrika News
Business

Stock market crash: 28-year record shattered, driven by these 3 major reasons

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Sensex plummeted by 1409.59 points, closing at 73,195.57 points. The Nifty experienced a drop of 490.80 points, reaching a low of 4,671.70 points.

BharatFeb 28, 2025 / 03:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Stock Market Crash: The major benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, Nifty 50 and Sensex, faced a significant downturn on Friday (28 February), the last trading session of the week. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Sensex plummeted by 1409.59 points, closing at 73,195.57 points. The Nifty experienced a drop of 490.80 points, reaching a low of 4,671.70 points.

Ten Stocks Showing Decline

Chambal Fertiliser shares fell by approximately 7%, Redington by 6.8%, Credit Access by 6%, Patanjali Foods by 10%, IREDA shares by 7%, Hexacom by around 5%, Infosys by approximately 6%, Tech Mahindra by 5%, IndusInd Bank shares by 4.50%, and Mahindra & Mahindra shares by around 5%.

Three Major Causes of the Market Crash

  1. Tariff War: US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada would come into effect from 4 March. Additionally, China would face an extra 10% tariff from the same date. The 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada was postponed for a month; the previous deadline was 3 February. However, there was uncertainty regarding whether these tariffs would be reimposed.
  2. Weakness in Asian Markets: Following US President Donald Trump’s confirmation that duties on imports from Mexico and Canada would take effect next week, Asian markets traded lower on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei was down 2.81%, while the Topix fell by 1.87%. The ASX 200 and Kospi were down 1.03% and 2.74% respectively. The CSI 300 was also trading 0.6% lower.
  3. AI Sector Slowdown: Disappointing quarterly results from Nvidia, the largest company in the AI chips industry, played a significant role in the global market turmoil on Friday. The Nikkei share average reached its five-month low of 37084.44 on Friday. Nvidia’s shares fell by as much as 8.5% overnight. The company performed particularly poorly in terms of gross margin. Although Nvidia projected strong future growth, it failed to boost investor confidence.

Nifty’s Decline Breaks Record

The Nifty’s decline has broken a 28-year-old record. Since 1996, the stock market has never seen a continuous five-month decline. This is the first time since 1996 that the stock market has witnessed a consecutive five-month downturn. In the history of the Nifty, only twice since 1990 has a decline been recorded for five months or more.

News / Business / Stock market crash: 28-year record shattered, driven by these 3 major reasons

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump-Zelensky meeting: Heated exchange video shows Trump tell Zelensky he is gambling with lives

World

Trump-Zelensky meeting: Heated exchange video shows Trump tell Zelensky he is gambling with lives

1 day ago

Snowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update

National News

Snowfall in Mountains, Hailstorm Alert for Several States: IMD Update

1 day ago

Ring Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement

Special

Ring Road Ajmer: Major boost for city with new ring road and stadium announcement

1 day ago

Maharashtra: Ladli Behna scheme’s February payment stuck! This is the big reason—what’s next?

National News

Maharashtra: Ladli Behna scheme’s February payment stuck! This is the big reason—what’s next?

1 day ago

Latest Business

Bank Strike: Banks to Remain Closed for Four Consecutive Days

Business

Bank Strike: Banks to Remain Closed for Four Consecutive Days

2 weeks ago

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High

Business

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High

3 weeks ago

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 0.25%, Impact on EMIs Explained

Business

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 0.25%, Impact on EMIs Explained

3 weeks ago

Ratan Tata leaves Rs 500 crore to Mohini Mohan Dutta—no blood ties, but an unexpected will!

National News

Ratan Tata leaves Rs 500 crore to Mohini Mohan Dutta—no blood ties, but an unexpected will!

3 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.