Jaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod

Proposed Route-The route from Sitapura to Pinjarapole Gaushala will be elevated. From Gaushala onwards, the metro corridor will be underground.
—An underground station is proposed on Tonk Road near the Sanganeer police station. From this station, passengers will be able to access Terminal 1 of Sanganeer Airport.
-The metro will then resume its elevated route. The route from the B-to-Bypass intersection to Ashok Marg (Tonk Road) will be elevated.
-The proposed route further includes Ashok Marg, Government Hostel, Khasakhoti Circle, Collectorate Circle, Chinkara Canteen, Panipech, and Ambabari.
-From the Bhawani Niketan educational institution on Sikar Road, the metro will proceed to Harmada and further to Todi Mod. The existing BRTS corridor on Sikar Road will be utilised for the metro.
35 Stations PlannedOne station per kilometre is proposed. 34 stations will be elevated, while the airport station will be underground.
Official StatementThe internal review of the Phase-2 draft DPR is underway. Some revisions are likely. The final DPR report will be prepared soon thereafter.
-Vaibhav Galaria, CMD, Jaipur Metro