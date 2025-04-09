scriptJaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod

Jaipur Metro: Good news for Jaipur residents! A new metro route is coming soon to Jaipur. Find out details about the new route, the number of stations, and the projected cost.

JaipurApr 09, 2025 / 08:50 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur Metro: The second phase of the Jaipur Metro will span 36 km, running from Sitapura to Sikar Road (Todi Mod). The metro train will be underground near the airport, with approximately 32 km of the elevated route. This project will cost ₹100 billion. The state government has submitted the draft detailed project report (DPR) to the relevant authorities. An internal review of the report is currently underway.
According to metro officials, some revisions may be made during the review process. A final report will be released after these revisions. The work on Phase-2 commenced after the BJP government assumed power in the state.

Proposed Route

-The route from Sitapura to Pinjarapole Gaushala will be elevated. From Gaushala onwards, the metro corridor will be underground.
—An underground station is proposed on Tonk Road near the Sanganeer police station. From this station, passengers will be able to access Terminal 1 of Sanganeer Airport.
-The metro will then resume its elevated route. The route from the B-to-Bypass intersection to Ashok Marg (Tonk Road) will be elevated.
-The proposed route further includes Ashok Marg, Government Hostel, Khasakhoti Circle, Collectorate Circle, Chinkara Canteen, Panipech, and Ambabari.
-From the Bhawani Niketan educational institution on Sikar Road, the metro will proceed to Harmada and further to Todi Mod. The existing BRTS corridor on Sikar Road will be utilised for the metro.
35 Stations Planned

One station per kilometre is proposed. 34 stations will be elevated, while the airport station will be underground.

Official Statement

The internal review of the Phase-2 draft DPR is underway. Some revisions are likely. The final DPR report will be prepared soon thereafter.
-Vaibhav Galaria, CMD, Jaipur Metro

Jaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod

News Bulletin

Jaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod

