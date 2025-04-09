Jaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod

According to metro officials, some revisions may be made during the review process. A final report will be released after these revisions. The work on Phase-2 commenced after the BJP government assumed power in the state.

Proposed Route -The route from Sitapura to Pinjarapole Gaushala will be elevated. From Gaushala onwards, the metro corridor will be underground.

—An underground station is proposed on Tonk Road near the Sanganeer police station. From this station, passengers will be able to access Terminal 1 of Sanganeer Airport.

-The metro will then resume its elevated route. The route from the B-to-Bypass intersection to Ashok Marg (Tonk Road) will be elevated.

-The proposed route further includes Ashok Marg, Government Hostel, Khasakhoti Circle, Collectorate Circle, Chinkara Canteen, Panipech, and Ambabari.

-From the Bhawani Niketan educational institution on Sikar Road, the metro will proceed to Harmada and further to Todi Mod. The existing BRTS corridor on Sikar Road will be utilised for the metro.