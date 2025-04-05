Silver Crumbles: ₹12,000 Drop in Two Days; Gold and Crude Prices Plummet

Gold Also Slides On MCX, the price of 10 grams of gold also dropped by over ₹2000, settling at ₹87,950. This is the first time that the price of one kilogram of silver on MCX is lower than that of 10 grams of gold. In the global market, gold prices have fallen by over $180 per ounce in two days. Gold prices in the bullion markets also fell by ₹1000 to ₹1500. In Jaipur, 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell to ₹92,800, while silver dropped by ₹4500 to ₹96,000. Meanwhile, in Indore, silver prices decreased by ₹6,000 per kilogram.

Crude Oil Down 14% Driven by recession fears and OPEC’s announcement to increase production, crude oil prices fell by 7%, closing below $65 per barrel. In two days, crude oil prices have dropped by 14%, nearing 2021 lows when prices fell to $40 per barrel. The decline in crude oil and dollar prices strengthened the rupee by 22 paise against the dollar on Friday, closing at ₹85.25. The cheaper crude oil and stronger rupee are expected to benefit the Indian economy, which imports 80% of its crude oil.