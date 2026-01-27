27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Business

Gold Surges to Record High, Crossing $5000 per Ounce for the First Time; Silver Prices Also Soar

Gold crosses $5000 per ounce: The price of gold in the international market has crossed $5000 per ounce. Silver prices have also seen a surge.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

Jan 27, 2026

Gold Surges to Record High

Gold Silver Price Update: The shine of gold and silver continues to increase. While gold has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh mark in the domestic market, it has touched a new high of $5,000 per ounce for the first time in the international market. Silver is also surprising everyone with its pace, crossing $110 per ounce. Its price in the domestic market is rapidly moving towards Rs 4 lakh. Silver is known for making big leaps, so it would not be surprising if it reaches the historic high of Rs 4 lakh per kg in the next few days.

Prices Surge Due to Trump

Gold investment is increasing due to the aggressive stance of US President Donald Trump. There is renewed fear of tension between the US and Iran. Additionally, Trump's strained relations with European countries are also boosting investment in gold and silver (Gold Silver Price). The weakness of the dollar is also encouraging investors to trust gold more. Investors are moving away from sovereign bonds and currencies and investing more money in gold. According to media reports, the US currency index has fallen by approximately 2% in the last six sessions. In fact, it is being said that America might help Japan in its efforts to promote the Yen. This has raised concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve and Trump's tendency to create uncertain policies.

17% Return So Far This Year

Gold has given a return of over 17% so far this year, indicating that prices are rising rapidly due to international turmoil. Events such as the US intervention in Venezuela, attempts to acquire Greenland, the Iran dispute, and Donald Trump's conflict with the head of the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, have all contributed to increased investment in gold and silver. Trump also threatened Canada, stating that it would face a 100% tariff if it finalised a trade deal with China. Commodity experts believe that the coming times could be even more challenging for the world. In such a situation, investors seek safe investment avenues, and gold fulfils this search.

Further Rise Expected

Let's also take a look at the current prices of gold and silver. According to Good Returns, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is currently available at Rs 1,61,960. While silver is available at Rs 3,60,100 per kg. GlobalData, an intelligence and productivity platform, estimates that by the end of 2026, gold could reach Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 1.95 lakh per 10 grams. While silver could touch Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 4.60 lakh per kilogram. Gold and silver have surpassed many previous estimates ahead of schedule. In such a scenario, it is also possible that gold may cross the Rs 2 lakh mark and silver the Rs 4 lakh mark in the next few months.

Gold Silver Price

Updated on:

27 Jan 2026 10:39 am

Published on:

27 Jan 2026 10:37 am

News / Business / Gold Surges to Record High, Crossing $5000 per Ounce for the First Time; Silver Prices Also Soar

Business

