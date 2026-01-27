Gold Surges to Record High, Crossing $5000 per Ounce for the First Time; Silver Prices Also Soar

Gold investment is increasing due to the aggressive stance of US President Donald Trump. There is renewed fear of tension between the US and Iran. Additionally, Trump's strained relations with European countries are also boosting investment in gold and silver (Gold Silver Price). The weakness of the dollar is also encouraging investors to trust gold more. Investors are moving away from sovereign bonds and currencies and investing more money in gold. According to media reports, the US currency index has fallen by approximately 2% in the last six sessions. In fact, it is being said that America might help Japan in its efforts to promote the Yen. This has raised concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve and Trump's tendency to create uncertain policies.