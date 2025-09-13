Supreme Court Orders Sahara Refund: Depositors to Receive Funds

Sahara Latest News: Good news for those whose money is stuck in Sahara schemes. The Supreme Court has allowed the release of an additional ₹5000 crore from the SEBI-Sahara account. This will enable the return of funds to those whose money is still tied up in Sahara schemes. This decision was given by the bench of Justices Surya Kant and J. Joymalya Bagchi. This ₹5000 crore will be released from the Sahara-SEBI fund, enabling the repayment of depositors of Sahara Group's cooperative societies.