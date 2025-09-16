Taxpayers Get Extension: ITR Filing Deadline Extended to September 16, 2025

The originally scheduled deadline of 31 July 2025 was already extended to 15 September 2025 to address issues arising from changes made to the ITR forms. However, following complaints of glitches on the portal, the CBDT extended it further by one day. According to the department, over 7.3 crore ITRs have been filed so far, exceeding the previous year's 7.28 crore. This figure reflects the increasing compliance rate among taxpayers.