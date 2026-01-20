20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

US Consumers Bore the Brunt of Tariffs on India and Brazil, Report Reveals

A report by the Kiel Institute has revealed that the tariffs of up to 50% imposed by Trump on India and Brazil have not affected foreign exporters. According to the study, 96% of the burden of this hefty tax of $200 billion has been borne by American importers and general consumers.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Donald Trump Tariffs

Donald Trump Tariffs 2026: A study by a German think tank has stated that the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on imported goods are being paid almost entirely by American importers, their domestic customers, and ultimately, American consumers.

A report released on Monday by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy stated that foreign exporters have not significantly reduced their prices in response to the increase in US tariffs. Furthermore, the $200 billion increase in US customs revenue reflects $200 billion collected from American companies and families.

The study, which focused on Brazil and India, found that foreign companies bore only about 4% of the tariff burden, while 96% of the burden fell entirely on American buyers. These buyers either had to bear the cost themselves or increase their selling prices. Researchers at the Kiel Institute, Julian Hinz, Aaron Lohmann, Hendrik Mahlkow, and Anna Vörwig, wrote, "This tariff acts not as a tax on foreign producers, but as a consumption tax on Americans."

Exporters have found new markets

The study found that after a 50% tariff was imposed, Brazilian exporters did not significantly reduce their dollar prices. The same was observed in the case of India, where a 25% tariff was initially imposed, which was later increased to 50% after a few weeks. According to the study, there are several reasons why exporters do not bear most of the cost, including their ability to redirect sales to other markets.

Share the news:

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 08:52 am

News / Business / US Consumers Bore the Brunt of Tariffs on India and Brazil, Report Reveals

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amidst Trump Tariff Threat and Global Tensions

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Gold Prices Surge as Trump’s Greenland Remark Sparks Safe Haven Demand; Silver Crosses Rs 3 Lakh Mark

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Ticket cancellations will be expensive, know the refund rules before travelling

vande-bharat-train
Business

xAI Announces Recruitment of Local Language Speakers to Train Grok AI

Grok AI Controversy
Business

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run on This Route, Offering Fast Travel with Numerous Amenities

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.