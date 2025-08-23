US Tariffs Prompt Indian Postal Service Suspension of Mail to America

The Department of Posts announced that customers who have already booked parcels for the USA will need to claim refunds due to the temporary suspension of all postal articles. The government said, “Customers who have already booked articles that cannot be sent to the USA due to these circumstances can request a refund of postal charges. The Department of Posts deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to customers and assures that all possible measures are being taken to resume full services to the USA as soon as possible.”