US Tariffs Prompt Indian Postal Service Suspension of Mail to America

Trump tariffs have prompted India's Department of Posts to make a significant announcement on Saturday. The department stated it has issued an executive order temporarily suspending all mail to the USA, citing the 50% US tariffs. This decision will impact millions who send mail to America. According to the official announcement, this temporary suspension will not affect letters or documents, and gift items valued up to $100. The Department of Posts clarified that postal service companies will continue to accept and deliver these exempted categories until further clarification is received from CBP and USPS.
The government stated, “The Department of Posts is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with all stakeholders and is making every effort to restore services as soon as possible.”
The Department of Posts announced that customers who have already booked parcels for the USA will need to claim refunds due to the temporary suspension of all postal articles. The government said, “Customers who have already booked articles that cannot be sent to the USA due to these circumstances can request a refund of postal charges. The Department of Posts deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to customers and assures that all possible measures are being taken to resume full services to the USA as soon as possible.”
The US Federal Administration issued an order on 30 July 2025. According to this, all international postal items arriving in the US will be subject to customs duty as per the country-specific IEEPA tariff framework. However, gift items up to $100 will be exempt from tariffs.