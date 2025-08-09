9 August 2025,

Saturday

Chhatarpur

Festival Travel Turns Costly as Bus Operators Overcharge

MP News: For passengers returning home for the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, bus fares have emerged as a major problem this year. Bus services from Bhopal, Delhi, and Indore to Chhatarpur are charging fares more than double the usual rates.

Chhatarpur

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

Passengers’ pockets being drained by festive overcharging
Passengers' pockets being drained by festive overcharging

MP News: This Raksha Bandhan, the cost of bus fares has emerged as a major problem for travellers returning home. Bus services from Bhopal, Delhi, and Indore to Chhatarpur are charging fares more than double the usual rates. Data from online bus ticket booking platforms clearly shows this arbitrary increase. This inflated fare has not only imposed a significant financial burden on passengers but also exposed the shortcomings of local transport regulations and administrative oversight.

Open Defiance of Regulations

The Indian Motor Vehicles Act and transport regulations strictly prohibit the arbitrary collection of fares from passengers. However, this rule is being openly violated during festivals. It is natural to question the role of the authorities; why are they silent in such a situation? Additional Regional Transport Officer Madhu Singh was contacted for comment, but their phone was unavailable.

Questions Raised on the Silence of the Transport Department

Despite repeated complaints to the transport department, no effective action has been taken so far. Passengers allege that this is either negligence or collusion, allowing bus operators to act with impunity.

Passengers Say - We Are Forced, No One Listens

Workers, students, and migrants returning home during the festival shared their plight. Brijendra Ahirawat, a migrant worker, said, "This happens every year; fares double during festivals. We have no choice; we are forced to pay this much." Vikalp Mishra, a student from Delhi, said, "We were shocked to see the online ticket prices; the fare was so high that we were forced to look for other options."

The Reality of Arbitrary Fares

  • Bhopal to Chhatarpur: Buses that usually charge between ₹700 and ₹900 are now charging ₹1500 to ₹1720.
  • Delhi to Chhatarpur: Fares ranging from ₹899 to ₹1599 are being charged, almost double the usual fare.
  • Indore to Chhatarpur: Passengers are being charged ₹750 to ₹900, compared to the usual ₹400-₹500.
  • This increase is even higher for air-conditioned (AC) and sleeper class buses. Passengers reported that the trend of higher fares is also evident during online ticket booking, further encouraging this arbitrariness.

