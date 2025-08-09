Festival Travel Turns Costly as Bus Operators Overcharge

MP News: This Raksha Bandhan, the cost of bus fares has emerged as a major problem for travellers returning home. Bus services from Bhopal, Delhi, and Indore to Chhatarpur are charging fares more than double the usual rates. Data from online bus ticket booking platforms clearly shows this arbitrary increase. This inflated fare has not only imposed a significant financial burden on passengers but also exposed the shortcomings of local transport regulations and administrative oversight.
The Indian Motor Vehicles Act and transport regulations strictly prohibit the arbitrary collection of fares from passengers. However, this rule is being openly violated during festivals. It is natural to question the role of the authorities; why are they silent in such a situation? Additional Regional Transport Officer Madhu Singh was contacted for comment, but their phone was unavailable.
Despite repeated complaints to the transport department, no effective action has been taken so far. Passengers allege that this is either negligence or collusion, allowing bus operators to act with impunity.
Workers, students, and migrants returning home during the festival shared their plight. Brijendra Ahirawat, a migrant worker, said, "This happens every year; fares double during festivals. We have no choice; we are forced to pay this much." Vikalp Mishra, a student from Delhi, said, "We were shocked to see the online ticket prices; the fare was so high that we were forced to look for other options."