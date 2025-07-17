17 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Chhatarpur

MP News: Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway Enhanced with High-Tech Safety Features

MP News: The administration and toll management have equipped this route with high-tech security. Emergency call bell systems have now been installed every two kilometres on the four-lane highway.

Chhatarpur

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Photo Source: Patrika
Photo Source: Patrika

MP News: Travelling on the Jhansi-Khajuraho four-lane highway has become safer. The entire four-lane route within the district's boundaries has been equipped with new technology and quick assistance systems. This will not only provide relief to travellers in emergencies but also control speeding vehicles. The administration and toll management have equipped this route with high-tech security.

Emergency call bell systems have been installed every two kilometres along the four-lane highway. Special yellow poles with telephone-like call bells have been installed. Any traveller needing help can press the button to immediately summon assistance. The call bell signal reaches the control rooms at Pachwara and Devgaon toll plazas. A team is then dispatched to provide assistance.

Ambulance and Crane Facilities Available

A total of 80 call bells have been installed on the four-lane highway, 40 on the left and 40 on the right. Travellers can also contact the Delhi-based central control by calling 1033. An ambulance and a crane will be available 24 hours a day at the Pachwara toll plaza.

15 Cameras Installed

Fifteen high-tech cameras have been installed on the four-lane highway to ensure passenger safety. These include eight pan-tilt-zoom cameras and seven video incident detection system cameras. They monitor road activity around the clock. In addition, eight variable messaging systems have been installed to display alerts, traffic updates, and essential information to travellers. The camera feeds are monitored in the control room to provide immediate information about suspicious activity or road obstructions.

Speed Limit: 100 Kilometres

The maximum speed limit for cars on the four-lane highway is 100 kilometres per hour, and for trucks, it is 80 kilometres per hour. Speeding vehicles will be identified by the cameras. The cameras will record the vehicle number and location.

This new system on the Jhansi-Khajuraho four-lane highway offers new hope for relief and safety for travellers. Now, if someone's vehicle breaks down mid-journey, an accident occurs, or immediate help is needed, the call bells located every two kilometres will prove to be a lifesaver.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 12:36 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Chhatarpur / MP News: Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway Enhanced with High-Tech Safety Features
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.