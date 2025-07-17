MP News: Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway Enhanced with High-Tech Safety Features

MP News: Travelling on the Jhansi-Khajuraho four-lane highway has become safer. The entire four-lane route within the district's boundaries has been equipped with new technology and quick assistance systems. This will not only provide relief to travellers in emergencies but also control speeding vehicles. The administration and toll management have equipped this route with high-tech security.
Emergency call bell systems have been installed every two kilometres along the four-lane highway. Special yellow poles with telephone-like call bells have been installed. Any traveller needing help can press the button to immediately summon assistance. The call bell signal reaches the control rooms at Pachwara and Devgaon toll plazas. A team is then dispatched to provide assistance.
A total of 80 call bells have been installed on the four-lane highway, 40 on the left and 40 on the right. Travellers can also contact the Delhi-based central control by calling 1033. An ambulance and a crane will be available 24 hours a day at the Pachwara toll plaza.
Fifteen high-tech cameras have been installed on the four-lane highway to ensure passenger safety. These include eight pan-tilt-zoom cameras and seven video incident detection system cameras. They monitor road activity around the clock. In addition, eight variable messaging systems have been installed to display alerts, traffic updates, and essential information to travellers. The camera feeds are monitored in the control room to provide immediate information about suspicious activity or road obstructions.
The maximum speed limit for cars on the four-lane highway is 100 kilometres per hour, and for trucks, it is 80 kilometres per hour. Speeding vehicles will be identified by the cameras. The cameras will record the vehicle number and location.
This new system on the Jhansi-Khajuraho four-lane highway offers new hope for relief and safety for travellers. Now, if someone's vehicle breaks down mid-journey, an accident occurs, or immediate help is needed, the call bells located every two kilometres will prove to be a lifesaver.