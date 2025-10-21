Madhya Pradesh: Major Air Force base may be set up in this MP district over 100 acres

MP News: Madhya Pradesh could become home to Central India's largest airbase. A survey has been conducted in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, for the construction of this airbase. So far, everything has been proceeding smoothly in the survey carried out by a team from the Air Force and the Ministry of Defence. It is expected that if everything continues to go well, the process of acquiring the land identified for the airbase could begin soon. If this airbase is established in Khajuraho, it will be a significant boon not only for Khajuraho but for the entire Madhya Pradesh.