Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Major Air Force base may be set up in this MP district over 100 acres

Air Force and Defence Ministry team conducted a survey, land acquisition process may begin soon...

less than 1 minute read

Chhatarpur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

airbase

MP News: Madhya Pradesh could become home to Central India's largest airbase. A survey has been conducted in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, for the construction of this airbase. So far, everything has been proceeding smoothly in the survey carried out by a team from the Air Force and the Ministry of Defence. It is expected that if everything continues to go well, the process of acquiring the land identified for the airbase could begin soon. If this airbase is established in Khajuraho, it will be a significant boon not only for Khajuraho but for the entire Madhya Pradesh.

Airbase Could Be Built on 100 Acres...

Approximately 100 acres of land have been identified near Khajuraho Airport for the airbase. This facility will house a fleet of fighter jets and military aircraft. It has been reported that the Air Force has scouted land in four locations – Gwalior, Khajuraho, Jhansi, and Allahabad – for the new airbase, with Khajuraho being given strategic and security importance. It is also being said that following Operation Sindoor, the Air Force requires a new airbase in Central India where it can effectively conduct its operations. For this purpose, a survey was conducted in Khajuraho, and a positive response has been received regarding the establishment of an airbase there.

Why Khajuraho for the Airbase?

Khajuraho is a sparsely populated area with good connectivity to other places. Additionally, its distance from the Pakistan border is neither too close nor too far, which will be beneficial during future operations. Furthermore, there are possibilities for the expansion of the airbase here, and being a plateau region, it experiences less civilian movement. It is being said that if all goes well, the acquisition of land for the airbase could commence soon.

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 12:24 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Chhatarpur / Madhya Pradesh: Major Air Force base may be set up in this MP district over 100 acres

