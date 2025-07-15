15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Three Siblings Aged 10, 8 and 4 Drown in Water-Filled Field, Police Launch Probe

Three Siblings Drown in Village Pond: Three siblings, returning from school, drowned in a pond near their farm while planting trees. The entire village is in mourning.

Chhatarpur

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

3 Siblings Died
Lakshmi, Tanu, and Lokendra Drown in Field, Village Gripped by Grief (Photo Source Patrika)

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Three young siblings died after drowning in water. The entire village is mourning, and the family is devastated. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, prepared a panchnama, and sent the bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem.

It is reported that the three children, residents of Hatwa village under the Prakash Bamhori police station area, had gone to their field after returning from school with the intention of planting a mango tree. While playing near a pond filled with rainwater near the field, they accidentally went into deeper water and drowned.

Death of Two Sisters and a Brother

In this tragic accident, 10-year-old Lakshmi, 8-year-old Tanu, and 4-year-old Lokendra died at the scene. Prakash Bamhori police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Madhya Pradesh / Chhatarpur
