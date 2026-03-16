New 20-Coach Train to Boost Connectivity Between MP and UP

According to the Public Relations Officer, it includes 18 sleeper coaches and 2 SLR (Guard and Luggage) coaches. As this is an unreserved train, passengers can travel by purchasing tickets from the station. Currently, this train is being operated for one round trip. Kanpur is a major commercial and medical hub. Through this train, people from Maudaha and Sumerpur will be able to travel in the morning, complete their work by evening, and return. This will strengthen the business relations of the region and also make it easier for patients to travel to Kanpur for better treatment.