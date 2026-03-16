New 20-Coach Train to Boost Connectivity Between MP and UP

Indian Railways: Indian Railways has started a new Intercity Express service between Chhatarpur and Kanpur, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers. The commencement of this train has not only improved connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh but has also made the journey to Kanpur much easier for passengers in the Sumerpur and Maudaha regions of Hamirpur district.
Until now, passengers from Sumerpur and Maudaha regions had to rely on limited train services or road transport to travel to Kanpur. With the introduction of the Intercity Express, traders, salaried individuals, and students now have an additional and convenient option. Local residents have welcomed this decision by the railways, as this train is capable of reaching the destination in less time and in a comfortable manner.
According to railway administration, this train will run from Chhatarpur, passing through Khajuraho and Mahoba, and will stop at Sumerpur and Maudaha stations before reaching Kanpur. With stops at these two major stations, regional passengers will no longer have to wait for long or endure the jolts of unregulated vehicles. Manoj Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer of the North-Central Railway Jhansi Division, stated that a special train (special number) is being operated between Kanpur Central and Maharaja Chhatrasal Station. The most notable feature of this special train is that it has a total of 20 coaches.
According to the Public Relations Officer, it includes 18 sleeper coaches and 2 SLR (Guard and Luggage) coaches. As this is an unreserved train, passengers can travel by purchasing tickets from the station. Currently, this train is being operated for one round trip. Kanpur is a major commercial and medical hub. Through this train, people from Maudaha and Sumerpur will be able to travel in the morning, complete their work by evening, and return. This will strengthen the business relations of the region and also make it easier for patients to travel to Kanpur for better treatment.
This train will depart from Kanpur Central on Friday at 10:00 PM. It will reach Hamirpur Road at 11:21 PM. Arrival at Mahoba Junction will be late at night at 2:45 AM. It will reach Khajuraho at 4:15 AM. It will reach Chhatarpur, its final destination, at 6:00 AM. On return, it will depart from Chhatarpur on Saturday at 5:30 PM. Khajuraho: 6:30 PM. Mahoba: 8:50 PM. Hamirpur Road: 11:05 PM. Kanpur Central: 2:15 AM.
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Chhatarpur
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