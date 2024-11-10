44 fours and 10 sixes, Yashvardhan created a ruckus, scoring 426 runs in domestic cricket

He broke the record of Uttar Pradesh’s Samir Rizvi, who had scored 312 runs in the previous season. Yashvardhan’s magnificent innings helped Haryana declare their innings at 742 runs for eight wickets on the third day.

46 fours and 12 sixes, Yashvardhan created a ruckus In his marathon innings, Yashvardhan faced 463 balls and scored 46 fours and 12 sixes. In this match, Mumbai won the toss and elected to bowl first. Yashvardhan’s brilliant innings helped Haryana declare their innings at 742 runs for eight wickets on the third day.

Yashvardhan opened the innings in this match In the previous two matches, Yashvardhan had scored 4 and 23 runs against Madhya Pradesh and 67 runs against Jharkhand. In this match, he was sent to open the innings and scored 410 runs for the first wicket with Arsh Ranga. Ranga also scored 151 runs. This is not the first time Yashvardhan has played a big innings.