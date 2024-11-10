44 fours and 10 sixes, Yashvardhan created a ruckus, scoring 426 runs in domestic cricket

script44 fours and 10 sixes, Yashvardhan created a ruckus, scoring 426 runs in domestic cricket | Latest News | Patrika News
New DelhiNov 10, 2024 / 03:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Yashvardhan Dalal, CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana opener Yashvardhan Dalal created history by scoring a record-breaking unbeaten 426 runs against Mumbai in the CK Nayudu Trophy on Saturday. He became the first batsman to score a quadruple-century in the tournament’s history.
He broke the record of Uttar Pradesh’s Samir Rizvi, who had scored 312 runs in the previous season. Yashvardhan’s magnificent innings helped Haryana declare their innings at 742 runs for eight wickets on the third day.

46 fours and 12 sixes, Yashvardhan created a ruckus

In his marathon innings, Yashvardhan faced 463 balls and scored 46 fours and 12 sixes. In this match, Mumbai won the toss and elected to bowl first. Yashvardhan’s brilliant innings helped Haryana declare their innings at 742 runs for eight wickets on the third day.

Yashvardhan opened the innings in this match

In the previous two matches, Yashvardhan had scored 4 and 23 runs against Madhya Pradesh and 67 runs against Jharkhand. In this match, he was sent to open the innings and scored 410 runs for the first wicket with Arsh Ranga. Ranga also scored 151 runs. This is not the first time Yashvardhan has played a big innings.
In December 2021, he had scored 237 runs in an Under-16 league match. In that match, Haryana had scored 452 runs in 40 overs.

CK Nayudu Trophy is an Under-23 tournament

The CK Nayudu Trophy is a prestigious tournament organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Under-23 cricketers. The main objective of this tournament is to identify emerging players. The CK Nayudu Trophy was started in the 1970s and was initially designed for Under-22 players. Later, it was changed to Under-23 level.

