Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran fined 15% of match fee by ICC for code of conduct breach

Ibrahim Zadran, Cricketer, Afghanistan (Photo Credit – IANS)
Ibrahim Zadran: Afghanistan's opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during his team's third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Ibrahim was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.
The incident occurred during the 37th over of Afghanistan's innings when Ibrahim, upon being dismissed, struck some equipment in frustration while returning to the dressing room. Match officials deemed his conduct a violation of the ICC's code, which aims to uphold standards of respect and discipline on and off the field.
The ICC clarified that Level 1 breaches encompass a range of penalties. These include a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum fine of up to 50 per cent of the player's match fee, along with the addition of one or two demerit points depending on the severity of the offence.
In Ibrahim's case, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. This is his first offence within a 24-month period, meaning no further sanctions will be imposed unless he commits additional violations in the near future. "Ibrahim admitted to the offence, so no formal hearing was required," the ICC stated in its release.
