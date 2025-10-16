Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran fined 15% of match fee by ICC for code of conduct breach

Ibrahim Zadran: Afghanistan's opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during his team's third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Ibrahim was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.