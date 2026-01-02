2 January 2026,

Jason Gillespie's Sensational Revelation After Quitting Pakistan Coaching: 'I Was Humiliated…', PCB Did Not Pay Salary

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has once again come into the spotlight. In December 2024, he suddenly resigned from the post of Head Coach of the Pakistan Test team. Following this, Gillespie made several serious allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), including a lack of communication and disrespectful behaviour from the board.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 02, 2026

Jason Gillespie

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie (Photo: IANS)

Jason Gillespie on PCB: Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie is once again in the spotlight. In December 2024, Gillespie suddenly resigned from the post of Head Coach of the Pakistan team. Following this, he made several serious allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The Australian player has once again stirred up this controversy by sharing a post on the social media platform X.

Resignation from the post of Head Coach of Pakistan Test Team

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has once again come into the limelight. In December 2024, he suddenly resigned from the post of Head Coach of the Pakistan Test team. After this, Gillespie made several serious allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), including a lack of communication and disrespectful behaviour from the board towards him.

Why did Gillespie resign?

Recently, during a question-and-answer session on the social media platform X, Gillespie reignited this controversy. He openly stated that the PCB had sacked their Senior Assistant Coach, Tim Nielsen, without any prior notice or discussion with him. Gillespie described this as completely unacceptable for a Head Coach and said that apart from this incident, several other issues made him feel repeatedly disrespected, leading him to decide to leave the post.

I felt very disrespected

Gillespie wrote, "I was the coach of the Pakistan Test team. The PCB sacked our Senior Assistant Coach without any discussion with me. As the Head Coach, I found this situation completely unacceptable. There were several other issues as well that made me feel extremely disrespected."

PCB did not pay salary

This is not the first time Gillespie has clashed with the PCB. After his resignation, he had alleged that the PCB had not paid him the full amount. However, the board had dismissed these allegations, stating that Gillespie had not completed the 4-month notice period, thereby breaching his contract.

Published on:

02 Jan 2026 02:19 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Jason Gillespie's Sensational Revelation After Quitting Pakistan Coaching: 'I Was Humiliated…', PCB Did Not Pay Salary

