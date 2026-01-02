Team India to Play 5 Tests, 31 T20s, and 15 ODIs from T20 World Cup to England Tour: See India’s 2026 Schedule

Indian cricket team schedule (Photo: IANS)
India cricket team full fixtures 2026: The Indian cricket team's schedule in 2026 is indeed very busy and challenging. The team is set to participate in major tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup and the Asian Games, in addition to bilateral series, which will increase the workload pressure on the players.
The year will commence with a white-ball series against New Zealand on home soil. January will feature three ODIs and five T20 Internationals, which will be crucial for preparations for the T20 World Cup.
Immediately after this, the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in February-March, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India will enter as the defending champions and will aim to retain the title with home support. From March to May, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will take place, during which no international matches will be played. After the IPL, in June, India will host Afghanistan for a Test match and three ODIs.
In July, the team will tour England for a white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20s). August will see two Test matches in Sri Lanka, which will be part of the World Test Championship.
In September-October, the Asian Games 2026 will be held in Japan, where cricket is included in the T20 format. The Indian team (both men and women) will aim to defend their gold medals. Some bilateral series are also possible during this period.
The year will conclude with a tour of New Zealand, featuring a multi-format series, and a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka or West Indies on home soil in December. In total, India will play approximately 5 Tests, 15 ODIs, and 31 T20 matches in 2026. Let's take a look at the Indian team's schedule.
New Zealand's tour of India (January)
♦ January 11 - First ODI, Vadodara
♦ January 14 - Second ODI, Rajkot
♦ January 18 - Third ODI, Indore
♦ January 21 - First T20, Nagpur
♦ January 23 - Second T20, Raipur
♦ January 25 - Third T20, Guwahati
♦ January 28 - Fourth T20, Visakhapatnam
♦ January 31 - Fifth T20, Thiruvananthapuram
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
♦ February 7 - vs USA (Mumbai)
♦ February 12 - vs Namibia (Delhi)
♦ February 15 - vs Pakistan (Colombo)
♦ February 18 - vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad)
Afghanistan's tour of India (June)
♦ 1 Test
♦ 3 ODIs
India's tour of England (July)
♦ July 1 - First T20, Chester-le-Street
♦ July 4 - Second T20, Manchester
♦ July 7 - Third T20, Nottingham
♦ July 9 - Fourth T20, Bristol
♦ July 11 - Fifth T20, Southampton
♦ July 14 - First ODI, Birmingham
♦ July 16 - Second ODI, Cardiff
♦ July 19 - Third ODI, Lord's
India and Sri Lanka tour (August)
♦ 2 Test matches
India's tour of Bangladesh (Tentative in September)
♦ 3 ODIs
♦ 3 T20s
India's tour of Afghanistan (Neutral Venue) | September-October
♦ 3 T20s
West Indies' tour of India (September-October)
♦ 3 ODIs
♦ 5 T20s
Asian Games 2026
Host: Japan
India's tour of New Zealand (October-November)
♦ 2 Tests
♦ 3 ODIs
♦ 5 T20s
Sri Lanka's tour of India (December)
♦ 3 ODIs
♦ 3 T20s
