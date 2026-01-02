2 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Team India to Play 5 Tests, 31 T20s, and 15 ODIs from T20 World Cup to England Tour: See India’s 2026 Schedule

The Indian team will participate in the T20 World Cup and Asian Games in addition to bilateral series in 2026. During this period, India will play 5 Tests, 15 ODIs, and 31 T20 matches.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 02, 2026

Team India

Indian cricket team schedule (Photo: IANS)

India cricket team full fixtures 2026: The Indian cricket team's schedule in 2026 is indeed very busy and challenging. The team is set to participate in major tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup and the Asian Games, in addition to bilateral series, which will increase the workload pressure on the players.

The year will commence with a white-ball series against New Zealand on home soil. January will feature three ODIs and five T20 Internationals, which will be crucial for preparations for the T20 World Cup.

India to host T20 World Cup 2026

Immediately after this, the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in February-March, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India will enter as the defending champions and will aim to retain the title with home support. From March to May, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will take place, during which no international matches will be played. After the IPL, in June, India will host Afghanistan for a Test match and three ODIs.

Team India to participate in Asian Games 2026 in Japan

In July, the team will tour England for a white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20s). August will see two Test matches in Sri Lanka, which will be part of the World Test Championship.

In September-October, the Asian Games 2026 will be held in Japan, where cricket is included in the T20 format. The Indian team (both men and women) will aim to defend their gold medals. Some bilateral series are also possible during this period.

This year will see this many matches

The year will conclude with a tour of New Zealand, featuring a multi-format series, and a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka or West Indies on home soil in December. In total, India will play approximately 5 Tests, 15 ODIs, and 31 T20 matches in 2026. Let's take a look at the Indian team's schedule.

Indian Cricket Team's 2026 Schedule

New Zealand's tour of India (January)
♦ January 11 - First ODI, Vadodara
♦ January 14 - Second ODI, Rajkot
♦ January 18 - Third ODI, Indore
♦ January 21 - First T20, Nagpur
♦ January 23 - Second T20, Raipur
♦ January 25 - Third T20, Guwahati
♦ January 28 - Fourth T20, Visakhapatnam
♦ January 31 - Fifth T20, Thiruvananthapuram

ICC Men's T20 World Cup
♦ February 7 - vs USA (Mumbai)
♦ February 12 - vs Namibia (Delhi)
♦ February 15 - vs Pakistan (Colombo)
♦ February 18 - vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad)

Afghanistan's tour of India (June)
♦ 1 Test
♦ 3 ODIs

India's tour of England (July)
♦ July 1 - First T20, Chester-le-Street
♦ July 4 - Second T20, Manchester
♦ July 7 - Third T20, Nottingham
♦ July 9 - Fourth T20, Bristol
♦ July 11 - Fifth T20, Southampton
♦ July 14 - First ODI, Birmingham
♦ July 16 - Second ODI, Cardiff
♦ July 19 - Third ODI, Lord's

India and Sri Lanka tour (August)
♦ 2 Test matches

India's tour of Bangladesh (Tentative in September)
♦ 3 ODIs
♦ 3 T20s

India's tour of Afghanistan (Neutral Venue) | September-October
♦ 3 T20s

West Indies' tour of India (September-October)
♦ 3 ODIs
♦ 5 T20s

Asian Games 2026
Host: Japan

India's tour of New Zealand (October-November)
♦ 2 Tests
♦ 3 ODIs
♦ 5 T20s

Sri Lanka's tour of India (December)
♦ 3 ODIs
♦ 3 T20s

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

02 Jan 2026 09:56 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Team India to Play 5 Tests, 31 T20s, and 15 ODIs from T20 World Cup to England Tour: See India’s 2026 Schedule

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Play 7 ODI Series in 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Matches in 2026
Cricket News

Australia Announce Squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Three Veterans Including Cooper Return

Australia Squad Announce
Cricket News

Beyond Politics: Khaleda Zia’s family’s role in shaping Bangladesh cricket

Khaleda Zia Cricket Connection
Cricket News

Bangladesh Cricket Mourns Demise of Khaleda Zia, Several BPL T20 Matches Postponed

BPL Matches Cancelled due to Khaleda Zia dies
Cricket News

England Announce T20 World Cup Squad After India

England squad announce for T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.