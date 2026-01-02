Team India to Play 5 Tests, 31 T20s, and 15 ODIs from T20 World Cup to England Tour: See India’s 2026 Schedule

Immediately after this, the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in February-March, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India will enter as the defending champions and will aim to retain the title with home support. From March to May, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will take place, during which no international matches will be played. After the IPL, in June, India will host Afghanistan for a Test match and three ODIs.