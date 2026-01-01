Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Play 7 ODI Series in 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

After retiring from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now only play for the country in the ODI format. Rohit announced his Test retirement in May 2025, and Kohli did the same a few days later. Prior to this, both had retired from T20s in June 2024 after India's T20 World Cup victory. Now that the new year has begun, fans are bound to wonder when and in which series they will be able to see their favourite players in 2026. So, let us tell you which ODI series the Indian team will play this year.