Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Play 7 ODI Series in 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

Former India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: IANS)
After retiring from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now only play for the country in the ODI format. Rohit announced his Test retirement in May 2025, and Kohli did the same a few days later. Prior to this, both had retired from T20s in June 2024 after India's T20 World Cup victory. Now that the new year has begun, fans are bound to wonder when and in which series they will be able to see their favourite players in 2026. So, let us tell you which ODI series the Indian team will play this year.
The India vs New Zealand home series is set to begin on January 11. The first ODI will be played on January 11 in Vadodara, the second ODI on January 14 in Rajkot, and the third ODI on January 18 in Indore. The official broadcaster in India is the Star Sports Network, and the series will be live-telecasted on its various channels. It will be live-streamed on JioCinema.
India is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Afghanistan, with the dates and venues yet to be announced.
India will tour England in July, where a three-match ODI series will also be played. The first ODI will be on July 14 (Edgbaston, Birmingham), the second ODI on July 16 (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff), and the third ODI on July 19 (Lord's, London). This series will be live-streamed on JioCinema and live-telecast on Sony Sports.
A home ODI series is also included in the 2026 roadmap, for which the fixtures are still awaited.
Another three-match ODI series in New Zealand is listed, but the dates and venues are still pending.
A home series against Sri Lanka is also confirmed, with details yet to be finalised.
India's postponed white-ball tour of Bangladesh has now been rescheduled for September 2026.
