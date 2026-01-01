1 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Play 7 ODI Series in 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from T20 International and Test cricket and now only represent the country in ODIs.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Matches in 2026

Former India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: IANS)

After retiring from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now only play for the country in the ODI format. Rohit announced his Test retirement in May 2025, and Kohli did the same a few days later. Prior to this, both had retired from T20s in June 2024 after India's T20 World Cup victory. Now that the new year has begun, fans are bound to wonder when and in which series they will be able to see their favourite players in 2026. So, let us tell you which ODI series the Indian team will play this year.

India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs, January 2026)

The India vs New Zealand home series is set to begin on January 11. The first ODI will be played on January 11 in Vadodara, the second ODI on January 14 in Rajkot, and the third ODI on January 18 in Indore. The official broadcaster in India is the Star Sports Network, and the series will be live-telecasted on its various channels. It will be live-streamed on JioCinema.

Afghanistan vs India (3 ODIs)

India is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Afghanistan, with the dates and venues yet to be announced.

India's Tour of England (3 ODIs, July 2026)

India will tour England in July, where a three-match ODI series will also be played. The first ODI will be on July 14 (Edgbaston, Birmingham), the second ODI on July 16 (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff), and the third ODI on July 19 (Lord's, London). This series will be live-streamed on JioCinema and live-telecast on Sony Sports.

West Indies vs India (3 ODIs)

A home ODI series is also included in the 2026 roadmap, for which the fixtures are still awaited.

Tour of New Zealand (3 ODIs)

Another three-match ODI series in New Zealand is listed, but the dates and venues are still pending.

Sri Lanka vs India (3 ODIs, 2026)

A home series against Sri Lanka is also confirmed, with details yet to be finalised.

India vs Bangladesh (September 2026)

India's postponed white-ball tour of Bangladesh has now been rescheduled for September 2026.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cricket news in Hindi

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 10:25 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Play 7 ODI Series in 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Australia Announce Squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Three Veterans Including Cooper Return

Australia Squad Announce
Cricket News

Beyond Politics: Khaleda Zia’s family’s role in shaping Bangladesh cricket

Khaleda Zia Cricket Connection
Cricket News

Bangladesh Cricket Mourns Demise of Khaleda Zia, Several BPL T20 Matches Postponed

BPL Matches Cancelled due to Khaleda Zia dies
Cricket News

England Announce T20 World Cup Squad After India

England squad announce for T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket News

Robin Uthappa suggests Hardik Pandya's Test return could solve India's problems

Robin Uthappa urges Hardik Pandya Test return
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.