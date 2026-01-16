Afghanistan suffer major blow ahead of T20 World Cup as Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out due to injury, Rashid Khan leaves SA20

Naveen ul Haq ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026: With less than a month remaining for the T20 World Cup 2026, the Afghanistan team has suffered a major blow. The team's key fast bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq, has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series against the West Indies and the entire tournament due to injury. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Naveen is scheduled for surgery later this month, although the exact nature of the injury has not yet been clarified.