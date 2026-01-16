16 January 2026,

Friday

Cricket News

Afghanistan suffer major blow ahead of T20 World Cup as Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out due to injury, Rashid Khan leaves SA20

Naveen ul Haq has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series against West Indies and the T20 World Cup due to injury. Zia ur Rehman may get a chance in place of Naveen.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

Afghanistan cricket team

Naveen ul Haq ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026: With less than a month remaining for the T20 World Cup 2026, the Afghanistan team has suffered a major blow. The team's key fast bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq, has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series against the West Indies and the entire tournament due to injury. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Naveen is scheduled for surgery later this month, although the exact nature of the injury has not yet been clarified.

Naveen's History of Injuries

This is the second major injury for Naveen. Previously, a shoulder problem had ruled him out of the Asia Cup 2025 as well. Naveen last played for Afghanistan in December 2024. Following that, he participated in SA20 2025, Major League Cricket (MLC), and ILT20, where he played for MI Emirates, but could not make a comeback at the international level.

Jia Ur Rahman Could Get a Chance

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has not yet officially confirmed Naveen's exclusion or announced his replacement. However, the reserve players for the World Cup include mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar, batsman Ejaz Ahmadzai, and fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. Experts believe that Zia Ur Rahman (Jia Ur Rahman) is most likely to be included in the main squad in place of Naveen, as he is a pacer and the team needs to maintain balance in its pace attack.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Leave SA20

Furthermore, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has left MI Cape Town in SA20 2026 to prepare for the West Indies series. Defending champions MI Cape Town are currently at the bottom of the points table, with only 2 wins and 5 losses in 8 matches. Kieron Pollard has joined the team for the remainder of the season as Rashid's replacement. Similarly, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has also left Paarl Royals.

Afghanistan Squad:

Rashid Khan (Captain), Ibrahim Zadran (Vice-Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Ishaq (Wicketkeeper), Sadeq Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq (now out), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: Allah Ghazanfar, Ejaz Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

