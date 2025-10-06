Afghanistan's Poor Show: Bangladesh Clinches Series 3-0 with 6-Wicket Victory in Third Match

Bangladesh team celebrates victory over Afghanistan. (Photo source: IANS)
AFG vs BAN Match Highlights: The Afghanistan cricket team, which had a disappointing performance in the Asia Cup, is facing continuous defeats. Afghanistan has now lost the home T20 series against Bangladesh 0-3. Afghanistan suffered a 6-wicket defeat in the third match played in Sharjah. In this match, Afghanistan batted first and scored 143 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Bangladesh registered a brilliant victory by scoring 144 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 18 overs.
In the match, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan could only manage 143 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Darwish Abdul Rasooli scored 32 runs off 29 balls. He was the top scorer. Sediqullah Atal scored 28 and Mujeeb Ur Rahman scored 23 runs. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin took 3 wickets for 15 runs in 3 overs. Nasum Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 2 wickets each. Shoriful Islam and Rishad Hossain took 1 wicket each.
Bangladesh won the match by 6 wickets, scoring 144 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 18 overs, thanks to Saif Hassan's unbeaten 64 runs off 38 balls, including 7 sixes and 2 fours. Tanzid Hasan scored 33 runs. Like their batting, Afghanistan's bowling was also ordinary. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 2 wickets. Rashid Khan gave away 13 runs in 4 overs but could not take a wicket. Omarzai took 1 wicket for 12 runs in 3 overs.
The Afghanistan cricket team has been considered the strongest among the rapidly emerging teams in Asia. Afghanistan surprised with their performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup 2024. The Afghan team had defeated world-champion teams, including Australia and England.
Afghanistan was considered a contender for the final in the Asia Cup 2025, but the team could not even reach the Super stage. Afghanistan needs to improve its performance. The decline in their performance is a loss for world cricket.
