Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Afghanistan's Poor Show: Bangladesh Clinches Series 3-0 with 6-Wicket Victory in Third Match

AFG vs BAN Match Highlights: Afghanistan, one of Asia's fastest-emerging teams, is consistently performing poorly. In the third match of the domestic T20 series, Bangladesh registered a 6-wicket victory, whitewashing them 3-0.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

AFG vs BAN Match Highlights

Bangladesh team celebrates victory over Afghanistan. (Photo source: IANS)

AFG vs BAN Match Highlights: The Afghanistan cricket team, which had a disappointing performance in the Asia Cup, is facing continuous defeats. Afghanistan has now lost the home T20 series against Bangladesh 0-3. Afghanistan suffered a 6-wicket defeat in the third match played in Sharjah. In this match, Afghanistan batted first and scored 143 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Bangladesh registered a brilliant victory by scoring 144 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 18 overs.

Afghanistan's Very Ordinary Batting

In the match, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan could only manage 143 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Darwish Abdul Rasooli scored 32 runs off 29 balls. He was the top scorer. Sediqullah Atal scored 28 and Mujeeb Ur Rahman scored 23 runs. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin took 3 wickets for 15 runs in 3 overs. Nasum Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 2 wickets each. Shoriful Islam and Rishad Hossain took 1 wicket each.

Bangladesh Won With 12 Balls Remaining

Bangladesh won the match by 6 wickets, scoring 144 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 18 overs, thanks to Saif Hassan's unbeaten 64 runs off 38 balls, including 7 sixes and 2 fours. Tanzid Hasan scored 33 runs. Like their batting, Afghanistan's bowling was also ordinary. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 2 wickets. Rashid Khan gave away 13 runs in 4 overs but could not take a wicket. Omarzai took 1 wicket for 12 runs in 3 overs.

Graph of Asia's Rapidly Emerging Team Comes Down

The Afghanistan cricket team has been considered the strongest among the rapidly emerging teams in Asia. Afghanistan surprised with their performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup 2024. The Afghan team had defeated world-champion teams, including Australia and England.

Afghanistan was considered a contender for the final in the Asia Cup 2025, but the team could not even reach the Super stage. Afghanistan needs to improve its performance. The decline in their performance is a loss for world cricket.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 11:04 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Afghanistan's Poor Show: Bangladesh Clinches Series 3-0 with 6-Wicket Victory in Third Match

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Pakistani Captain's Anger Erupts After Loss to India, Blames Own Players

IND W vs PAK W Match Highlights
Cricket News

Team India's 31-year dominance continues, a big win in the Ahmedabad Test, but these players raise concerns.

IND vs WI 1st test Score
Cricket News

Two Players to Miss ODI Series Against Australia, Two Fierce Bowlers May Return to Team

Rohit Sharma
Cricket News

India vs Australia: Key Players Set to Return for ODI Series Against Australia! What About Samson and Abhishek?

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket News

Why Team India Declared First Innings Overnight as West Indies Bat Suddenly on Third Day

Team India
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.