Afghanistan's Poor Show: Bangladesh Clinches Series 3-0 with 6-Wicket Victory in Third Match

AFG vs BAN Match Highlights: The Afghanistan cricket team, which had a disappointing performance in the Asia Cup, is facing continuous defeats. Afghanistan has now lost the home T20 series against Bangladesh 0-3. Afghanistan suffered a 6-wicket defeat in the third match played in Sharjah. In this match, Afghanistan batted first and scored 143 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Bangladesh registered a brilliant victory by scoring 144 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 18 overs.