After Rohit Sharma, BCCI to hand Test captaincy to young batter, not Jasprit Bumrah

Shubman Gill Could Become the New Test Vice-Captain According to media reports, young batsman Shubman Gill could be given a significant responsibility on the England tour. The BCCI, considering him a future captain, might appoint him as vice-captain in place of Jasprit Bumrah. It is worth noting that Gill is currently the vice-captain of the ODI team and has consistently emerged as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Bumrah Will Not Play the Entire Series Due to Workload Management According to a report in ‘The Indian Express’, it is unlikely that Jasprit Bumrah will play all five matches of the England Test series. The BCCI may rest him in some matches, keeping workload management in mind. Therefore, it is necessary to choose a vice-captain who will play the entire series.

India-England Series Schedule (2025)

20-24 June: First Test, Headingley

2-6 July: Second Test, Birmingham

10-14 July: Third Test, Lord’s

23-27 July: Fourth Test, Manchester

31 July-4 August: Fifth Test, The Oval A board official said, ‘We want a player who is available for all five Test matches and can be given the vice-captaincy. Bumrah won’t play all five matches, so we don’t want to appoint different vice-captains for different matches. It would be better if the captain and vice-captain are decided and play all five Test matches.’

Rohit Sharma’s Form and Future Also a Concern The current Test captain, Rohit Sharma, is in concerning form recently. There is also speculation that he might announce his retirement in the next one or two years. Therefore, the team management wants to groom a young leader who can take over the captaincy in the future.