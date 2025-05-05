scriptAfter Rohit Sharma, BCCI to hand Test captaincy to young batter, not Jasprit Bumrah | After Rohit Sharma, BCCI to hand Test captaincy to young batsman, not Jasprit Bumrah | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
IPL 2025
Cricket News

After Rohit Sharma, BCCI to hand Test captaincy to young batter, not Jasprit Bumrah

Shubman Gill is being considered by the board as the next Test captain. In this scenario, he could be appointed vice-captain of the team for the England tour, replacing Jasprit Bumrah. Gill is currently the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team.

BharatMay 05, 2025 / 02:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Team India

Team India for IND vs NZ 2nd and Third test

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Indian cricket team will tour England for a five-match Test series. This series will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The BCCI is about to announce the Indian team for this crucial series.

Shubman Gill Could Become the New Test Vice-Captain

According to media reports, young batsman Shubman Gill could be given a significant responsibility on the England tour. The BCCI, considering him a future captain, might appoint him as vice-captain in place of Jasprit Bumrah. It is worth noting that Gill is currently the vice-captain of the ODI team and has consistently emerged as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Bumrah Will Not Play the Entire Series Due to Workload Management

According to a report in ‘The Indian Express’, it is unlikely that Jasprit Bumrah will play all five matches of the England Test series. The BCCI may rest him in some matches, keeping workload management in mind. Therefore, it is necessary to choose a vice-captain who will play the entire series.
India-England Series Schedule (2025)
 20-24 June: First Test, Headingley
2-6 July: Second Test, Birmingham
10-14 July: Third Test, Lord’s
23-27 July: Fourth Test, Manchester
31 July-4 August: Fifth Test, The Oval

A board official said, ‘We want a player who is available for all five Test matches and can be given the vice-captaincy. Bumrah won’t play all five matches, so we don’t want to appoint different vice-captains for different matches. It would be better if the captain and vice-captain are decided and play all five Test matches.’

Rohit Sharma’s Form and Future Also a Concern

The current Test captain, Rohit Sharma, is in concerning form recently. There is also speculation that he might announce his retirement in the next one or two years. Therefore, the team management wants to groom a young leader who can take over the captaincy in the future.

Bumrah’s Fitness Again in Question

Bumrah’s fitness is also a major concern for the BCCI. He suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test in 2023, which kept him out of cricket for three months and ruled him out of the Champions Trophy. Due to this injury, he also couldn’t play in the first half of IPL 2025. Before this, in 2022, Bumrah was away from the field for about 11 months after back surgery.

News / Sports / Cricket News / After Rohit Sharma, BCCI to hand Test captaincy to young batter, not Jasprit Bumrah

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Major Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir: 5 IEDs Recovered in Poonch

National News

Major Terror Plot Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir: 5 IEDs Recovered in Poonch

in 2 hours

Amidst PM Modi’s meeting with Air Force chief, blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt sparks speculation of impending war

National News

Amidst PM Modi’s meeting with Air Force chief, blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt sparks speculation of impending war

41 minutes ago

Gwalior: Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel Accused of Assault After Restaurant Altercation

Crime

Gwalior: Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel Accused of Assault After Restaurant Altercation

33 minutes ago

Nine Tourists Dead in China Boat Accident

Asia

Nine Tourists Dead in China Boat Accident

in 3 hours

Latest Cricket News

Avneet Kaur's Instagram Jackpot After Virat Kohli's 'Like'

Cricket News

Avneet Kaur's Instagram Jackpot After Virat Kohli's 'Like'

12 minutes ago

Jadeja Hits IPL 2025's Longest Six

Cricket News

Jadeja Hits IPL 2025's Longest Six

21 hours ago

Pakistan Bans IPL 2025 Live Streaming

Cricket News

Pakistan Bans IPL 2025 Live Streaming

1 day ago

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Cricket News

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

After Rohit Sharma, BCCI to hand Test captaincy to young batter, not Jasprit Bumrah

क्रिकेट

After Rohit Sharma, BCCI to hand Test captaincy to young batter, not Jasprit Bumrah

in 5 hours

Avneet Kaur's Instagram Jackpot After Virat Kohli's 'Like'

क्रिकेट

Avneet Kaur's Instagram Jackpot After Virat Kohli's 'Like'

12 minutes ago

Jadeja Hits IPL 2025's Longest Six

क्रिकेट

Jadeja Hits IPL 2025's Longest Six

21 hours ago

Pakistan Bans IPL 2025 Live Streaming

क्रिकेट

Pakistan Bans IPL 2025 Live Streaming

1 day ago

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

क्रिकेट

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.