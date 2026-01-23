Ahead of IPL 2026, CSK hit by injury scare to Rs 14.20 crore star

Prashant Veer injured (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)
Prashant Veer Injury: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, have encountered an early setback before the season even begins. The franchise, which invested heavily in the most expensive uncapped player at the IPL auction, has suddenly faced a major blow. The team had acquired all-rounder Prashant Veer for ₹14.20 crore. However, he has sustained an injury during a Ranji Trophy match, raising questions about his availability for IPL 2026. He injured his right shoulder while fielding.
Prashant Veer sustained this injury during the Ranji Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In the 30th over of the match, while fielding at mid-off, he dived to his right to stop a powerful shot from Shikhar Mohan. Although he managed to stop the ball, his right shoulder hit the ground hard as he fell. He remained on the ground in pain for a considerable time. The physio immediately administered a pain relief spray, but he was later taken off the field and sent to the hospital for scans.
According to initial reports, Prashant Veer is suspected to have a Grade 2 tear, which could keep him out of cricket for at least three weeks. With IPL 2026 scheduled to commence in late March, the pressure on his fitness will mount with time. With less than two months remaining until the IPL begins, if his recovery is delayed, CSK may have to explore other options.
Chennai Super Kings showed immense faith in Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer during the IPL 2026 mini-auction. With a bid of ₹14.20 crore, he became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. Fans have referred to him as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement in the franchise. However, this injury before the season starts has serious implications for CSK.
