Ahead of IPL 2026, CSK hit by injury scare to Rs 14.20 crore star

Prashant Veer sustained this injury during the Ranji Trophy match between Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In the 30th over of the match, while fielding at mid-off, he dived to his right to stop a powerful shot from Shikhar Mohan. Although he managed to stop the ball, his right shoulder hit the ground hard as he fell. He remained on the ground in pain for a considerable time. The physio immediately administered a pain relief spray, but he was later taken off the field and sent to the hospital for scans.