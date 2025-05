Ahmedabad Pitch Report: Sixes, Fours, or Bowlers' Dominance? PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Preview

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has always been a batting-friendly pitch. In IPL 2025, the ball has come nicely onto the bat, allowing batsmen to score big runs. However, new-ball bowlers have received some assistance at the start of the innings. Bowlers who maintain accurate line and length can also find success.

Ahmedabad Weather Update The Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad will be played on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. The probability of rain is negligible. Six out of the last seven matches here have been won by the team batting first. Therefore, the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Punjab Kings Squad Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Payala Avinash and Yuzvendra Chahal.