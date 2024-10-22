Amelia Kerr’s big revelation: I had seen Sophie and Suzie winning the World Cup in my school days

Practice with my father Amelia revealed that she developed a passion for cricket after watching the 2010 World Cup, and Sophie became her idol. She would practice with her father, imagining she was batting with Sophie and Suzie. Playing for the national team and winning the World Cup at such a young age is a dream come true.
Set a record for taking the most wickets Amelia set a record for taking the most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. She took 15 wickets in the tournament, surpassing the records of Australia’s Megan Schutt and England’s Anya Shrubsole, who took 13 wickets each in the 2014 and 2020 World Cups, respectively. In the final, Kerr took 3 wickets for 24 runs, and earlier, she took 3 wickets for 14 runs against Pakistan and 4 wickets for 26 runs against Australia.
A player like her comes once in a generation: Devine Captain Sophie Devine praised Amelia Kerr, saying that a player like her comes once in a generation. Devine expressed her pride in seeing Amelia’s confidence grow. She said, “This win is very special, and future generations will be inspired by it. Every player wants to experience such moments in their career.” Although Sophie has announced her retirement from T20 internationals, she will continue to lead the ODI team.