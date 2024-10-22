scriptAmelia Kerr’s big revelation: I had seen Sophie and Suzie winning the World Cup in my school days | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Amelia Kerr’s big revelation: I had seen Sophie and Suzie winning the World Cup in my school days

New Zealand’s star player Amelia Kerr has revealed that she had written a story about winning the World Cup with Sophie and Suzie during her school days, which has now become a reality.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 12:27 pm

Patrika Desk

amelia kerr
Amelia Kerr, the 24-year-old young star, played a crucial role in New Zealand’s first-ever ICC T20 Women’s World Cup win. In the final against South Africa on Sunday, Kerr not only performed exceptionally well with the bat but also took the field by storm with her bowling, becoming the Player of the Final. She was also chosen as the tournament’s best player. After becoming the world champion, Kerr revealed that she had written a story about winning the World Cup with New Zealand’s star players Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates during her school days. Kerr’s imaginary story has now become a reality, and she celebrated the World Cup win with 37-year-old Bates and 35-year-old Devine.

Practice with my father

Amelia revealed that she developed a passion for cricket after watching the 2010 World Cup, and Sophie became her idol. She would practice with her father, imagining she was batting with Sophie and Suzie. Playing for the national team and winning the World Cup at such a young age is a dream come true.

Set a record for taking the most wickets

Amelia set a record for taking the most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. She took 15 wickets in the tournament, surpassing the records of Australia’s Megan Schutt and England’s Anya Shrubsole, who took 13 wickets each in the 2014 and 2020 World Cups, respectively. In the final, Kerr took 3 wickets for 24 runs, and earlier, she took 3 wickets for 14 runs against Pakistan and 4 wickets for 26 runs against Australia.

A player like her comes once in a generation: Devine

Captain Sophie Devine praised Amelia Kerr, saying that a player like her comes once in a generation. Devine expressed her pride in seeing Amelia’s confidence grow. She said, “This win is very special, and future generations will be inspired by it. Every player wants to experience such moments in their career.” Although Sophie has announced her retirement from T20 internationals, she will continue to lead the ODI team.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Amelia Kerr’s big revelation: I had seen Sophie and Suzie winning the World Cup in my school days

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit

National News

PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit

in 4 hours

Israel’s big revelation, 4 thousand crores found in Hezbollah’s secret bunker

Gulf

Israel’s big revelation, 4 thousand crores found in Hezbollah’s secret bunker

in 5 hours

The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

Health

The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

in 3 hours

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

in 3 hours

Latest Cricket News

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

Cricket News

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

16 hours ago

IND vs NZ: Bengaluru Test defeat shatters Rishabh Pant’s heart, shares emotional post

Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Bengaluru Test defeat shatters Rishabh Pant’s heart, shares emotional post

19 hours ago

AUS vs PAK: Travis Head will not play ODI and T20 series against Pakistan; India becomes the reason, find out why

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Travis Head will not play ODI and T20 series against Pakistan; India becomes the reason, find out why

16 hours ago

Gautam Gambhir’s Coaching: One Embarrassing Record After Another for the Indian Cricket Team

Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir’s Coaching: One Embarrassing Record After Another for the Indian Cricket Team

21 hours ago

Trending Sports News

Commonwealth Games 2026: राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2026 में नहीं खेला जाएगा क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, इन 10 खेलों को भी किया गया बाहर

खेल

Commonwealth Games 2026: राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2026 में नहीं खेला जाएगा क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, इन 10 खेलों को भी किया गया बाहर

in 5 hours

Wrestlers Protest: साक्षी मलिक ने विनेश फोगाट के उकसाने पर किया बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन! आरोप से मचा हड़कंप

खेल

Wrestlers Protest: साक्षी मलिक ने विनेश फोगाट के उकसाने पर किया बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन! आरोप से मचा हड़कंप

in 5 hours

एमएस धोनी IPL 2025 खेलेंगे या नहीं, CSK के सीईओ ने फैंस को दी ये बड़ी खुशखबरी

क्रिकेट

एमएस धोनी IPL 2025 खेलेंगे या नहीं, CSK के सीईओ ने फैंस को दी ये बड़ी खुशखबरी

in 5 hours

मनु भाकर ने पत्रिका से कहा- खेलों में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ाने समाज और सरकार दोनों का समर्थन चाहिए..

रायपुर

मनु भाकर ने पत्रिका से कहा- खेलों में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ाने समाज और सरकार दोनों का समर्थन चाहिए..

in 4 hours

बचपन में ट्यूशन टीचर ने… भारतीय स्टार ओलंपिक मेडलिस्‍ट साक्षी मलिक ने अपने यौन उत्पीड़न पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

अन्य खेल

बचपन में ट्यूशन टीचर ने… भारतीय स्टार ओलंपिक मेडलिस्‍ट साक्षी मलिक ने अपने यौन उत्पीड़न पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.