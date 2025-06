Andy Flower, Not Virat Kohli, Mastermind Behind RCB's Maiden IPL Title

Andy Flower’s crucial behind-the-scenes role in guiding RCB to the IPL 2025 title is undeniable. The 57-year-old former Zimbabwean captain is considered one of the world’s best cricket coaches, having previously led various teams to victory across different formats.

Bharat•Jun 09, 2025 / 09:50 am• Patrika Desk

आईपीएल 2025 का खिताब जीतने के बाद आरसीबी की टीम। (फोटो सोर्स: स्‍क्रीन शॉट)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team has finally won its first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. After a long wait of 17 years, their dream was realised in the 18th season. While the credit for winning this title is being given to Virat Kohli, the star batsman who scored the most runs for the team in the tournament (657 runs), or Josh Hazlewood, who took the most wickets for the team (22 wickets), the main architect of RCB’s championship win is someone else, who played a crucial role behind the scenes.