Cricket News

Another Twist in India's Next Test Captain Race

Next Test Captain of Team India: The debate continues regarding India’s next Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket.

BharatMay 14, 2025 / 02:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Team India

Team India

Next Test Captain of Team India: Following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket, the biggest challenge for Ajit Agarkar and company is selecting a new captain. Before the England tour, a debate has erupted among cricket legends regarding Team India’s next Test captain. Some believe Shubman Gill is the strongest contender, while others are demanding Rishabh Pant be given the responsibility. However, most former players are supporting Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, former selector Krishnammachari Srikkanth has suggested KL Rahul as a new contender, claiming he can also fill Virat Kohli’s spot at number 4.

Srikkanth Suggests KL Rahul or Pant for the Role

Former selector Srikkanth says Gill’s place in the playing eleven is not guaranteed; therefore, how can he be given the captaincy? He stated that if Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable, the responsibility should be given to either KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant. Regarding the next number 4 in Test cricket, he said, “In my opinion, KL Rahul is fit for this position. He can become an important player in Test cricket in the future. He has the technique; therefore, the management should give him the role.”

Gavaskar Explains Why Bumrah Should Be Captain

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Today that he believes Jasprit Bumrah should be the captain. He said, “I know there is speculation about his workload, but that’s why he should be given the command. If you make someone else the captain, they will always want Bumrah to bowl extra overs. He is your number-1 bowler. He knows best when to bowl and when to take a break.”

Manjrekar Expresses Surprise

Amidst reports of Shubman Gill being made Test captain, Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted, “I am shocked that we are looking at any other option other than Bumrah as Test captain! Worried about his injuries? Then choose your vice-captain carefully.”

Bumrah the Strongest Contender

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, stated on BGT that Jasprit Bumrah should be the Test captain, as he is the strongest contender for the position. He added that the England tour will feature an entirely new team, with Bumrah likely being the most senior player. Bumrah is at the forefront of captaincy options; however, selectors will make a decision based on his physical fitness.

