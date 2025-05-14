Another Twist in India's Next Test Captain Race

Srikkanth Suggests KL Rahul or Pant for the Role Former selector Srikkanth says Gill’s place in the playing eleven is not guaranteed; therefore, how can he be given the captaincy? He stated that if Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable, the responsibility should be given to either KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant. Regarding the next number 4 in Test cricket, he said, “In my opinion, KL Rahul is fit for this position. He can become an important player in Test cricket in the future. He has the technique; therefore, the management should give him the role.”

Gavaskar Explains Why Bumrah Should Be Captain Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Today that he believes Jasprit Bumrah should be the captain. He said, “I know there is speculation about his workload, but that’s why he should be given the command. If you make someone else the captain, they will always want Bumrah to bowl extra overs. He is your number-1 bowler. He knows best when to bowl and when to take a break.”

Manjrekar Expresses Surprise Amidst reports of Shubman Gill being made Test captain, Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted, “I am shocked that we are looking at any other option other than Bumrah as Test captain! Worried about his injuries? Then choose your vice-captain carefully.”