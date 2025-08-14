Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Arjun Tendulkar Engaged to Saaniya Chandok

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has got engaged to Saaniya Chandok.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

Arjun Tendulkar with his parents and Sister
Arjun Tendulkar with his parents and sister (File Photo Credit – IANS)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former Indian captain and Bharat Ratna recipient Sachin Tendulkar, has gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Gaikwad. The Gaikwad family owns the InterContinental Hotel and the ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

According to reports, close friends and family from both sides attended the engagement ceremony. The 25-year-old Arjun Tendulkar is a left-arm fast bowling all-rounder. He represents Goa in domestic cricket and is part of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Saaniya Chandok hails from one of Mumbai's prominent business families and is known for maintaining a relatively low public profile. It is noteworthy that neither family has officially confirmed the engagement.

A Look at Arjun Tendulkar's Career

The 25-year-old bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar is yet to make it to the Indian team but has remained in the limelight through his domestic cricket performances. In 17 first-class matches, he has taken 37 wickets at an economy rate of 3.31 and an average of 33.51. He has also scored 532 runs in 23 innings across the same matches.

In List A cricket, across 18 innings in 18 matches, he has taken 25 wickets at an economy rate of 5.36. In the same number of matches, he has scored 102 runs in 10 innings at an average of 17.00.

In T20 cricket, across 24 matches, he has taken 24 wickets at an economy rate of 8.75. In batting, across 11 innings in the same number of matches, he has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 123.95.

