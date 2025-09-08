Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav to be Team India's 'Trump Card', says Ravi Shastri

Shastri said that if you have two wrist spinners of that calibre, I would definitely include them in my team. I think Kuldeep is at his peak right now. He performed very well in the IPL, but unfortunately, due to India's strong team and circumstances, he couldn't make it to the team for the Test matches in England. In the Asia Cup and beyond, he will play a crucial role in the team alongside Varun and Axar.