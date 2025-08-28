Asia Cup: This bowler’s spot in squad at risk, still not fit after injury

Sri Lanka is set to play a two-match ODI and three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe before the Asia Cup 2025. The Sri Lankan squad has been announced. The 17-member team notably excludes the bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga has been ruled out of both the ODI and T20I series due to injury. He sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh in July and hasn't fully recovered.
Hasaranga's absence from the Zimbabwe series raises concerns about his participation in the Asia Cup. He may miss this major tournament. It's worth noting that Hasaranga has been away from international cricket since early July. He is a highly valuable spinner and lower-order batsman, and his absence will be felt on the Zimbabwe tour. Sri Lanka will have to rely on Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage in the spin department; both have been included in the 17-member squad.
Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, overlooked for the ODIs, has been included in the T20I squad. Players like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, and Dasun Shanaka bring significant experience to the team, led by the experienced all-rounder Charith Asalanka. This is Sri Lanka's first tour of Zimbabwe since 2008. The two ODIs will be played in Harare on 29 August and 31 August, while the three T20Is will also be held in Harare on 3, 6, and 7 September.
Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, and Matheesha Pathirana.
Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka.