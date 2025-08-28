Asia Cup: This bowler’s spot in squad at risk, still not fit after injury

Hasaranga's absence from the Zimbabwe series raises concerns about his participation in the Asia Cup. He may miss this major tournament. It's worth noting that Hasaranga has been away from international cricket since early July. He is a highly valuable spinner and lower-order batsman, and his absence will be felt on the Zimbabwe tour. Sri Lanka will have to rely on Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage in the spin department; both have been included in the 17-member squad.