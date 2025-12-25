AUS vs ENG: Australia Announce Squad for Boxing Day Test, Veteran Returns After 4 Years

The biggest surprise is that Australia has not selected any specialist spinner for this match. Off-spinner Todd Murphy, who was included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Nathan Lyon, has also not found a place in the final 12. The biggest surprise is that Australia has not selected any specialist spinner for this match. Off-spinner Todd Murphy, who was included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Nathan Lyon, has also not found a place in the final 12. The return of Jhye Richardson to the team is the most talked-about name. The fast bowler, who has been out for a long time after shoulder surgery, has performed brilliantly in domestic cricket and for Australia A. He is returning to the Australian team after 4 years.