AUS vs ENG: Australia Announce Squad for Boxing Day Test, Veteran Returns After 4 Years

Australia vs England 4th Test: Australia has announced its 12-member squad for the fourth Test match of the Ashes 2025-26 series, the Boxing Day Test, which is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. Steve Smith will once again be seen in the role of interim captain, as regular captain Pat Cummins is out due to injury.
The biggest surprise is that Australia has not selected any specialist spinner for this match. Off-spinner Todd Murphy, who was included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Nathan Lyon, has also not found a place in the final 12. The return of Jhye Richardson to the team is the most talked-about name. The fast bowler, who has been out for a long time after shoulder surgery, has performed brilliantly in domestic cricket and for Australia A. He is returning to the Australian team after 4 years.
Smith has expressed sympathy for the England team, which has been facing criticism after losing the first three Tests of the Ashes 2025-26 series. Smith said that he understands the pressure of losing well and feels bad for the England players.
Speaking to reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Smith said, "When you are losing consistently, the spotlight is always on you and every little thing can be blown out of proportion. I have a kind of sympathy for them. This situation can be quite difficult. You are in a country where you can go out and have fun, but due to the pressure, players cannot do so. They had a long break between the second and third Tests, but they could not fully relax."
The England team is not only struggling with three consecutive losses on the field but has also been in the headlines due to allegations of excessive alcohol consumption by some players during their break in Noosa between the Brisbane and Adelaide Tests. Among them is opening batsman Ben Duckett, a video of whom has gone viral on social media. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is seriously investigating these allegations.
On this issue, Smith said cautiously, "I can't say much about what they are feeling or how they are handling things, but yes, having such a long break after losing two Tests is sometimes not beneficial. In such a situation, it is important to switch off completely from the game."
Australia has retained the Ashes by winning the first three Tests and now holds an unassailable 3-0 lead. In the absence of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith will captain Australia in the fourth and fifth Tests in Melbourne (Boxing Day Test) and Sydney. His aim will be to achieve a clean sweep in the series.
Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson
