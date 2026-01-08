Australia thrash England by 5 wickets in Sydney to win Ashes series 4-1

Australia had established an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes by winning the first Test in Perth by 8 wickets, the second Test at The Gabba by 8 wickets, and the third Test in Adelaide by 82 runs. However, England made a strong comeback in the fourth Test in Melbourne, breaking the losing streak with a four-wicket victory. Now, with the fifth Test in Sydney, Australia has once again made a comeback, securing a five-wicket win against England.