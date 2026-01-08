8 January 2026,

Thursday

Cricket News

Australia thrash England by 5 wickets in Sydney to win Ashes series 4-1

AUS vs ENG 5th Test Highlights: Australia registered a magnificent victory by five wickets against England in the Sydney Test. With this, they have captured the Ashes series 4-1.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

AUS vs ENG 5th Test Highlights

Australian players celebrate winning the Ashes series. (Photo source: ESPNcricinfo)

AUS vs ENG 5th Test Highlights: Australia secured a magnificent 5-wicket victory against England in the 5th and final Test of the Ashes series played in Sydney. England set the hosts a modest target of 160 runs, which Australia comfortably achieved on the 5th day in the second session, losing 5 wickets in 31.2 overs. With this win, Australia has clinched the Ashes series 4-1.

Ashes Series Overview

Australia had established an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes by winning the first Test in Perth by 8 wickets, the second Test at The Gabba by 8 wickets, and the third Test in Adelaide by 82 runs. However, England made a strong comeback in the fourth Test in Melbourne, breaking the losing streak with a four-wicket victory. Now, with the fifth Test in Sydney, Australia has once again made a comeback, securing a five-wicket win against England.

Match at a Glance

In the Sydney Test, England decided to bat first after winning the toss. The English team scored 384 runs in their first innings, thanks to Joe Root's 160 runs. In response, Australia posted 567 runs in their first innings, driven by Travis Head's 163 runs and Steve Smith's 138 runs, taking a lead of 183 runs.

Australia's Easy Victory

England scored 342 runs in their second innings, with Jacob Bethal scoring 154 runs, setting Australia a mere target of 160 runs. In reply, Australia easily chased down the target in 31.2 overs, losing five wickets and registering a five-wicket victory.

