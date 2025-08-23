BCCI Announces Major Overhaul of Domestic Cricket Formats

BCCI Changes Domestic Cricket Format: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented significant changes to the domestic cricket format. These changes were decided at a meeting held on 22 August. A plate group system has been introduced for domestic one-day tournaments. These changes will be visible in the new domestic cricket season, commencing with the Duleep Trophy 2025, starting on 28 August. These changes are reportedly aimed at unearthing new and better talent. Let's explore the specific changes made by the board.
The most significant alteration in domestic cricket is the introduction of a system where teams will compete in 4 elite and 1 plate group in all tournaments. The plate group will comprise the bottom 6 teams. Previously, two teams were promoted and two relegated each season from the plate group. Now, only one team will be promoted or relegated.
– Under the plate group system, the six lowest-ranked teams from the previous season's One Day and T20 tournaments will now be placed in the plate group.
– For the Duleep Trophy and the Senior Women's Challenger Tournament, player selection will be based on six zonal teams.
– The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Senior Women's T20 tournament previously only had knockout matches; now, a super league stage will also be included.
– The Vijay Hazare Trophy, Men's Under-23 State Trophy, and Senior Women's One Day Trophy will now feature 4 elite groups and 1 plate group. Junior and women's tournaments will have 5 elite groups and 1 plate group.
The new domestic season 2025-26 for Indian domestic cricket will begin on 28 August with the Duleep Trophy. The season will conclude on 3 April 2026 with the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy. The BCCI aims to improve domestic cricket through these changes to enhance team performance and unearth better players.