BCCI Announces Major Overhaul of Domestic Cricket Formats

– Under the plate group system, the six lowest-ranked teams from the previous season's One Day and T20 tournaments will now be placed in the plate group.

– For the Duleep Trophy and the Senior Women's Challenger Tournament, player selection will be based on six zonal teams.

– The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Senior Women's T20 tournament previously only had knockout matches; now, a super league stage will also be included.

– The Vijay Hazare Trophy, Men's Under-23 State Trophy, and Senior Women's One Day Trophy will now feature 4 elite groups and 1 plate group. Junior and women's tournaments will have 5 elite groups and 1 plate group.