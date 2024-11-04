BCCI’s major decision after loss to New Zealand: Two players to be sent to Australia

The New Zealand series has just ended, and now India has to play a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. This series is very important for India in terms of the World Test Championship final. Before this, India A has already reached Australia, where they lost the first unofficial Test against Australia A.

Both Players Will Reach Australia Before Team India India A has already reached Australia, where they lost the first unofficial Test against Australia A. Now, the BCCI has decided to send KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel to Australia before the Indian team reaches there so that they can practice and get accustomed to the conditions there.

Will Play Match Against Australia A The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A will be played from Thursday, November 7. According to a report in the Indian Express, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel may reach Australia by Tuesday morning. KL Rahul had played one Test against New Zealand but was dropped from the team due to poor performance, while Dhruv Jurel got a chance to keep wickets in only one innings due to Rishabh Pant’s injury.