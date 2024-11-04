scriptBCCI’s major decision after loss to New Zealand: Two players to be sent to Australia | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

BCCI's major decision after loss to New Zealand: Two players to be sent to Australia

IND vs AUS: After the shameful defeat in the Test series against New Zealand, the BCCI has taken a big decision. Before the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI is sending two players to Australia.

Nov 04, 2024

Patrika Desk

IND vs AUS
IND vs AUS: India suffered a 0-3 shameful defeat in the Test series against New Zealand. The Indian team’s performance was very poor in this series. As a result, the New Zealand team was able to clean-sweep India on their home soil. After this shameful defeat, the BCCI has taken a sudden big decision. The board has decided to send two players of the Indian team to Australia suddenly. These two players are KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel.
The New Zealand series has just ended, and now India has to play a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. This series is very important for India in terms of the World Test Championship final. Before this, India A has already reached Australia, where they lost the first unofficial Test against Australia A.

Both Players Will Reach Australia Before Team India

India A has already reached Australia, where they lost the first unofficial Test against Australia A. Now, the BCCI has decided to send KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel to Australia before the Indian team reaches there so that they can practice and get accustomed to the conditions there.

Will Play Match Against Australia A

The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A will be played from Thursday, November 7. According to a report in the Indian Express, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel may reach Australia by Tuesday morning. KL Rahul had played one Test against New Zealand but was dropped from the team due to poor performance, while Dhruv Jurel got a chance to keep wickets in only one innings due to Rishabh Pant’s injury.

Squad for Australia Tour

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-Keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-Keeper), Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Nitesh Kumar Reddy.

loader
