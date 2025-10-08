Big Blow to Australia: Captain Ruled Out of Ashes Test Series Due to Injury

Pat Cummins Ruled Out: Australia's team has suffered a major blow before the Ashes Test series against England. Australian captain Pat Cummins will be out from the start of the Ashes series and may also be out for the entire series, as new scans have revealed that his back strain has not yet healed. Cummins himself had previously expressed confidence that he would play a significant role in the Ashes series, but he is unlikely to play in the first Test match in Perth, which begins on November 21, and could miss all five Test matches. Steve Smith could potentially become the acting captain to face Ben Stokes' England team in his place.