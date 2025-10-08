Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Big Blow to Australia: Captain Ruled Out of Ashes Test Series Due to Injury

Pat Cummins Ruled Out: Bad news is emerging from the Australian camp before the Ashes series against England. Team captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Perth Test due to injury, and his exclusion from the entire series is also considered certain.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

Pat Cummins Ruled Out

Pat Cummins Ruled Out: Australia's team has suffered a major blow before the Ashes Test series against England. Australian captain Pat Cummins will be out from the start of the Ashes series and may also be out for the entire series, as new scans have revealed that his back strain has not yet healed. Cummins himself had previously expressed confidence that he would play a significant role in the Ashes series, but he is unlikely to play in the first Test match in Perth, which begins on November 21, and could miss all five Test matches. Steve Smith could potentially become the acting captain to face Ben Stokes' England team in his place.

Underwent an Updated Scan Last Week

Sources cited in a report by The Age state that 32-year-old Pat Cummins underwent an updated scan last week to clarify his progress before the Test summer. He was informed that although the "hot spot" of the strain was healing, he was not yet fit enough to bowl. This update could push his return to the last few weeks of the year, making it difficult for him to regain match fitness in time for the Ashes series. Cricket Australia has declined to comment on the matter.

Scott Boland Strengthens Pace Attack

The best-case scenario for Pat Cummins could be a return to the team in the latter stages of the Ashes, much like Scott Boland bolstered the pace attack in the recent summer. Boland now appears to be the third-fastest bowler in Perth, behind Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Cummins' absence due to a back injury is a significant setback for Australia's chances of retaining the Ashes series, which they have held since 2018.

England Has Not Won a Test in Australia Since 2011

England has not won a Test on Australian soil since 2011, but this news will undoubtedly benefit them, as they will not face Australia's strongest captain and leader of the fast bowlers.

Pat Cummins Said This a Month Ago

It is worth noting that when Pat Cummins was asked a month ago in Brisbane about the possibility of him not playing at the start of the Ashes, he had said, "It would be pretty bad. We'll do everything we can and make some decisions on the fly, but I'm pretty confident we'll do the rehab properly and give it a crack."

