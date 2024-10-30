Rizwan makes big statement regarding Team India’s Pakistan tour for Champions Trophy

It is worth mentioning that there is uncertainty over Team India’s visit to Pakistan due to tension between the two countries, ahead of the Champions Trophy next year.
Rizwan hopes Team India will come to Pakistan Team India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, but the Pakistani team has visited India several times, including for the ODI World Cup 2023. Rizwan recalled his visit to India last year and said that he and the Pakistani team received a lot of love and respect, and he wants the same for the Indian team during the Champions Trophy.
‘Pakistani fans love Indian cricketers’ Rizwan told The News International that Pakistani fans love Indian cricketers and will be thrilled to see them play in Pakistan. If they come, we will welcome them with warmth.
India’s stance on Champions Trophy The BCCI has always said that it cannot take a decision on visiting Pakistan. The Indian team will only tour Pakistan if the Indian government gives its permission. However, this has not happened in the last 16 years. With only four months to go before the Champions Trophy 2025, it seems unlikely that Team India will visit Pakistan. In such a scenario, the Champions Trophy could be played in a hybrid model, similar to the Asia Cup 2023.