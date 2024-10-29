Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia suffers a major blow before the series, this match-winner retires from international cricket

Matthew Wade’s Statement Wade told Cricket.com.au that he is officially retiring. There has been a discussion about this for the past three or four years, whenever I went on a tour or to the World Cup. The conversation with George Bailey (chief selector) and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) has been very smooth over the past six months or since the last World Cup.

…So I didn’t take retirement Even before the last World Cup, we were very open and had a good conversation about my career. If we had gone to the World Cup and I had scored some runs and won, maybe things would have been different and maybe I would have continued… This was our understanding.

Realisation after losing to India Maybe after losing to India, I realized that it was the end of my career. It was an emotional moment. Over the past three years, I have built relationships, especially with the team I played with… I love playing with that team and I feel very connected to the playing group and coaching staff.