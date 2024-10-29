scriptBorder-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia suffers a major blow before the series, this match-winner retires from international cricket | Latest News | Patrika News
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia suffers a major blow before the series, this match-winner retires from international cricket

Matthew Wade Retires: Australian star player Matthew Wade has announced his retirement from international cricket before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Wade last played for Australia in the T20 World Cup against India in June.

Oct 29, 2024

Matthew Wade Retires: Australian star player Matthew Wade has announced his retirement from international cricket before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Wade last played for Australia in the T20 World Cup against India in June. Wade will continue to play in the upcoming Big Bash League season and some other T20 franchise tournaments for Tasmania and Hobart Hurricanes. Matthew Wade said about his retirement that the T20 World Cup loss to India was the ‘end of his career’. Wade will now be seen in the role of wicket-keeping and fielding coach for Australia in the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan.

Matthew Wade’s Statement

Wade told Cricket.com.au that he is officially retiring. There has been a discussion about this for the past three or four years, whenever I went on a tour or to the World Cup. The conversation with George Bailey (chief selector) and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) has been very smooth over the past six months or since the last World Cup.

…So I didn’t take retirement

Even before the last World Cup, we were very open and had a good conversation about my career. If we had gone to the World Cup and I had scored some runs and won, maybe things would have been different and maybe I would have continued… This was our understanding.

Realisation after losing to India

Maybe after losing to India, I realized that it was the end of my career. It was an emotional moment. Over the past three years, I have built relationships, especially with the team I played with… I love playing with that team and I feel very connected to the playing group and coaching staff.

Grateful for the coaching opportunity

Wade has already started coaching and will be part of Australia’s support staff as a fielding and wicket-keeping coach for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Pakistan. Wade expressed his gratitude for getting a coaching opportunity, saying that coaching has been his priority for the past few years and he is very thankful and excited to get some great opportunities.

