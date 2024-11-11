Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli arrives in Perth, practice to commence tomorrow

Virat Kohli will not lead the Indian team The captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, will not be able to travel with the first batch due to the birth of his second child. As a result, there is uncertainty about his participation in the first Test. There were speculations that if Rohit does not play, Virat Kohli will lead the team. However, it has been clarified that Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team in Rohit’s absence.

Kohli was seen at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Sunday night. He was accompanied by his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and their children, Vamika and Akay. As he stepped out of his car, Kohli requested the media not to take pictures of his family, citing privacy concerns. However, he did pose for photos with the media before entering the airport.