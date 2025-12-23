23 December 2025,

Cricket News

Bowler Sets World Record by Taking 5 Wickets in an Over

Priandana created a world record by taking a hat-trick in an over against Cambodia and then claiming two more wickets in the very same over.

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

गेडे प्रियंदना

Gede Priandana (Image: ICC)

Gede Priandana World Record: Indonesian fast bowler Gede Priandana has set a world record by taking 5 wickets in a single over. He has become the first bowler in the world to achieve this feat in T20 International cricket.

Priandana achieved this accomplishment in a match against Cambodia. In the match played in Bali on Tuesday, Priandana took 5 wickets one by one in the same over.

He first completed a hat-trick in three balls. After that, by taking 2 more wickets in the next 3 balls, he wrote a new chapter in T20 International cricket.

Cambodia, chasing a target of 168 runs, had a very poor start. In the first over, Marshall Hennecom and Mohammad Naeem were dismissed. Both were sent back to the pavilion by the Indonesian captain Hao. After this, a good partnership developed between Lakmal Bat and Shah Abrar Hussain. Abrar Hussain and Lakmal raised Cambodia's hopes of victory. However, in the 12th over, Lakmal was out for 48 runs off 30 balls. After this, Etienne Buekes, along with Abrar, took the team past 100.

At one point, it seemed that Cambodia would easily win the match, but in the 16th over, the story of the match completely changed. The Indonesian opening batsman took charge of bowling and took the remaining five wickets in a single over. On the first ball of the over, he sent Shah Abrar to the pavilion. Then, on the second ball, Nirmaljit Singh was out. On the third ball, he completed his hat-trick by dismissing Chantho Ratana. No run was scored on the fourth ball, on the fifth ball he sent Mongdara Sok to the pavilion, while the sixth ball was a wide.

Cambodia Bowled Out for 107

After this, on the next ball, he dismissed Vanak, bowling Cambodia out for 107 runs and also creating a world record. Earlier, no bowler had taken 5 wickets in an over in T20 Internationals. In this match, Priandana bowled one over, taking 5 wickets for 1 run.

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 03:31 pm

