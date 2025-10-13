Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Bowler Dies of Heart Attack on Pitch After Bowling Match-Winning Final Ball

A bowler, who won his team the match by bowling the last ball in a cricket match, has died of a heart attack. This incident occurred in the Moradabad district of UP. After this incident, the joy of victory turned into mourning.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

Cricketer Death with Heart Attack

After delivering the ball, Moradabad bowler Ahmed Khan sits on the pitch. (Photo Source: Video screenshot)

Cricketer Dies of Heart Attack: Incidents of players dying during sports are on the rise. A similar incident occurred in the Bilari block of Moradabad district in UP. It is being reported that bowler Ahmed Khan won the match for his team on the last ball. Following this, a wave of joy spread through the team, but Ahmed collapsed on the pitch. Seeing this, panic ensued on the field. His teammates administered CPR, but it was of no avail. Subsequently, Ahmed was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his death due to a heart attack. Thus, the joy of victory turned into mourning.

Heart Attack After Winning the Match

According to information, a match between Moradabad and Sambhal was organised by the UP Veterans Cricket Association in the Bilari block. In this encounter, the Sambhal team needed 14 runs off the last 4 balls to win. Ahmed Khan was bowling. The left-arm fast bowler conceded just 11 runs, securing the victory for Moradabad.

Breathed His Last on the Pitch

As soon as the match was won, the Moradabad players were advancing to celebrate when Ahmed Khan first sat down in the middle of the pitch and then collapsed there. Witnessing his condition, all the players present were alarmed. They administered CPR to Ahmed on the pitch itself, but seeing no effect, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. There, doctors confirmed Ahmed's death. Information about this incident was shared via a video posted on an X account by Narendra Pratap.

Screams of Anguish in the Family

It is being reported that the local Samajwadi Party MLA, Haji Mohammad Fahim Irfan, was also present at the venue as a guest during the match. Ahmed Khan resided in Ekta Vihar, Moradabad. Upon hearing the news of his death from a heart attack, his family was overcome with grief and anguish. Ahmed is survived by his wife, two children, a brother, and a sister.

