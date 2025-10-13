Bowler Dies of Heart Attack on Pitch After Bowling Match-Winning Final Ball

Cricketer Dies of Heart Attack: Incidents of players dying during sports are on the rise. A similar incident occurred in the Bilari block of Moradabad district in UP. It is being reported that bowler Ahmed Khan won the match for his team on the last ball. Following this, a wave of joy spread through the team, but Ahmed collapsed on the pitch. Seeing this, panic ensued on the field. His teammates administered CPR, but it was of no avail. Subsequently, Ahmed was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his death due to a heart attack. Thus, the joy of victory turned into mourning.