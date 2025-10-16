Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Boy Reaches Dressing Room to Meet Babar Azam, Security Lapse Video Goes Viral

Security Breach in Lahore: A boy managed to reach the dressing room to meet Babar Azam during the match between South Africa and Pakistan at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Cricket fans are criticising Pakistan's security arrangements over this video that has gone viral on social media.

2 min read

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Security Breach in Lahore

Pakistan team staff seen explaining to boy who entered dressing room. (Photo source: Video screenshot)

Security Breach in Lahore: Pakistan secured a magnificent victory by 93 runs in the first Test match of the two-match series against South Africa. This win served as a special gift to their star batsman, Babar Azam, on his 31st birthday. However, the celebratory mood at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was disrupted when a young boy scaled a wall and a railing to reach the dressing room to meet Babar Azam. A video of this security lapse is rapidly going viral on social media, prompting cricket fans to question security arrangements in Pakistan.

Stadium Video Footage Reveals Incident

The incident occurred on the final day of the match on Wednesday. Video footage from the stadium shows a boy, Majid Khan, climbing a wall and then vaulting a railing, heading towards the players' area near the dressing room. The coaching staff noticed the intrusion and immediately alerted security officials, who intercepted the boy before he could reach the Pakistani team's dressing room. Despite repeated requests to meet Babar Azam, the boy was prevented from doing so. Security personnel then escorted him out of the venue.

PCB Remains Silent

According to eyewitnesses present at the stadium, the boy was overjoyed at the prospect of reaching the dressing room and wished to convey birthday wishes to his idol. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet issued any official statement regarding this security lapse. It is worth noting that such incidents during matches in Pakistan are not uncommon, but the possibility of a more serious breach cannot be entirely ruled out.

Match Overview

Regarding the match, Pakistan batted first and posted a total of 378 runs, thanks to half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha. In response, South Africa's first innings folded for just 269 runs, despite a half-century from Rassie van der Dussen and a century from Tony de Zorzi.

Pakistan then scored 167 runs in their second innings, setting South Africa a target of 269 runs. However, the entire South African team was dismissed for a mere 183 runs, thus securing a remarkable 93-run victory for Pakistan.

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Boy Reaches Dressing Room to Meet Babar Azam, Security Lapse Video Goes Viral

