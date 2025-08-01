Bumrah Omitted from Fifth Test Against England: Coach Reveals Reason

India's assistant coach, Ryan Ten Doeschate, has explained Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the fifth and final Test match. He stated that the team management respected Bumrah's wishes and believed that limiting him to three matches was the right decision, prioritising his long-term future over a single Test.
Jasprit Bumrah completed his pre-determined participation of three matches in the Manchester Test. The Indian team management decided against risking the star pacer in the fifth and final Test. Speaking to reporters after the end of play on the first day of the fifth Test, Ryan Ten Doeschate described Bumrah's situation as complex. He explained that while the team wanted to include him, his health was prioritised, leading to the decision to rest him for the final Test.
Ten Doeschate highlighted Bumrah's significant workload across the three Tests, despite bowling only in one innings in Manchester. He mentioned Bumrah's prior commitment to playing three matches and the team's decision to respect this, managing his workload accordingly by excluding him from the fifth Test. No precise scientific basis was used to determine which matches Bumrah would be rested for in the five-match series.
He acknowledged the surprise among players regarding Bumrah's exclusion from the fifth Test. Despite the expected bounce at the Oval, the pitch was considered good for batting. The team opted to take a calculated risk, planning to bowl first if they won the toss.
Ten Doeschate addressed potential criticism, stating, "You could say he should have played here, but if we'd been 3-1 down, you'd also be saying we didn't use him there, so it's not about speculation, it's about looking to the future. We have to consider how to manage this. Perhaps England made the right decision to leave their best bowling wicket for the last Test, as he's played three Tests already."
The assistant coach also refuted suggestions that Bumrah was selectively playing matches due to his injury history and back surgery. He stated, “I don’t think it’s a fair comment to say Bumrah was picking and choosing games. He said he would play three matches, but he left it to us which three matches he would play. We’ve tried to manage the situation. I think it’s important to look after players, especially when you’re playing with 18 players.”