Buttler Expresses Anger Over Rana's Concussion Substitute Role

‘This isn’t a like-for-like replacement – Buttler’ After the match, Jos Buttler said that Harshit Rana is not a like-for-like replacement for Shivam Dube and the England team does not agree with the Indian team management’s decision. He said, “This isn’t a like-for-like replacement. We disagree with that.” He quipped, “Either Shivam Dube has increased his bowling speed by almost 25 miles per hour, or Harshit Rana has improved his batting. We should have actually won this match, but we disagree with this decision.”

‘We had a great start’ Jos Buttler further added, “We had a great start. We took wickets in the powerplay and at the end of the batting powerplay we were in a great position. We should have won the match. Dube played a really good innings. We were in a great position with the bat and then lost a few wickets quickly. It’s just about emphasising how we want to play? I’m really impressed with the commitment we’ve shown to that. I think we can show more commitment and when we do that we’ll play better ourselves.”