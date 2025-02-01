Buttler Expresses Anger Over Rana's Concussion Substitute Role

scriptButtler Expresses Anger Over Rana's Concussion Substitute Role | Latest News | Patrika News
ICC rule 1.2.7.3 on concussion replacements states that the ICC match referee may generally approve a concussion replacement request if the replacement is a like-for-like player.

New DelhiFeb 01, 2025 / 10:20 am

Jos Buttler on Harshit Rana Concussion Substitute: Everyone was surprised to see Harshit Rana bowling in the second innings of the India vs England match, as his name wasn’t in the playing eleven. Fans later learned that he was brought in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. This was Harshit Rana’s T20 International debut, as a concussion substitute. He made the most of the opportunity, taking three wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. His role was crucial in turning the match around. However, England captain Jos Buttler expressed his displeasure after the match. He strongly reacted to the decision to bring in a proper pacer instead of a batting all-rounder from the Indian team.

‘This isn’t a like-for-like replacement – Buttler’

After the match, Jos Buttler said that Harshit Rana is not a like-for-like replacement for Shivam Dube and the England team does not agree with the Indian team management’s decision. He said, “This isn’t a like-for-like replacement. We disagree with that.” He quipped, “Either Shivam Dube has increased his bowling speed by almost 25 miles per hour, or Harshit Rana has improved his batting. We should have actually won this match, but we disagree with this decision.”

‘We had a great start’

Jos Buttler further added, “We had a great start. We took wickets in the powerplay and at the end of the batting powerplay we were in a great position. We should have won the match. Dube played a really good innings. We were in a great position with the bat and then lost a few wickets quickly. It’s just about emphasising how we want to play? I’m really impressed with the commitment we’ve shown to that. I think we can show more commitment and when we do that we’ll play better ourselves.”

This is the ICC rule

ICC rule 1.2.7.3 on concussion replacements states that the ICC match referee may generally approve a concussion replacement request if the replacement is a like-for-like player, so that his inclusion will not give his team an unfair advantage in the remainder of the match. Rule 1.2.7.7 also states that the match referee’s decision regarding any concussion replacement request shall be final and no team shall have the right of appeal.

